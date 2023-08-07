(Note) Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is not presented even though the Company has issued potential shares, because basic earnings per share was net loss.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Explanation for the proper use of earnings forecasts)

Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements (Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 9 of this report.

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

1. Qualitative information on the financial results for the period under review

(1) Operating results

The world economy during the three months ended June 30, 2023 picked up moderately overall, as the normalization of economic activities progressed after the COVID-19 pandemic receded. However, the outlook still remained uncertain due mainly to price rises, ongoing monetary tightening overseas, and the Russian- Ukrainian problem.

Amid such conditions, Toshiba Tec Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") have been pursuing the Basic Policy of the FY23-25Mid-term Business Plan, "To become a global top solutions partner by generating new value through co-creation with the aim of contributing to the resolution of social issues." Under the basic policy, the Group has focused its energy on carrying out various measures toward sustainable growth. At the same time, the Group has strived to contribute to the resolution of social issues by executing business transformation and corporate transformation.

In the three months ended June 30, 2023, net sales were ¥122,374 million (up 12% year on year) due mainly to increased sales of POS systems for the domestic market and multifunction peripherals (MFPs), and the impact of foreign exchange rates. On the profit front, profitability of MFPs improved, resulting in operating profit of ¥1,287 million (up ¥1,084 million year on year), ordinary profit of ¥406 million (ordinary loss of ¥2,253 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥38 million (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥2,161 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Results of reportable segments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows.

Retail Solutions Business Group

The Retail Solutions Business Group handles POS systems for domestic and overseas markets, auto ID systems for domestic market, and related products. Amid a severe business environment in which intensifying competition with peers continues, the business group has worked on expanding its solution business through the global retail platform "ELERA" and strategic partnership, boosting recurring revenue business, and investing in retail innovation to expand new businesses (strengthening digital human resources, ELERA Evolution, enhancing co-creation opportunities, and strengthening partner collaboration).

Sales of POS systems for the domestic market increased due to efforts to expand sales mainly of self- checkout systems, payment terminals, and smart receipts, as well as efforts to revise selling prices, despite continued harsh conditions reflecting soaring raw material prices, rising prices, and other factors.

Sales of POS systems for overseas markets increased due to the impact of foreign exchange rates, an increase in sales in the Americas, and other factors.

Sales of auto ID systems for the domestic market decreased, primarily because sales of mid-range and high-end barcode printers declined, offsetting the overall growth in the number of units sold thanks to strong sales of entry models and mobile printers to specific customers.

As a result, net sales of the Retail Solutions Business Group were ¥69,124 million (up 9% year on year). The business group recorded operating loss of ¥828 million (operating profit of ¥72 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to deterioration in profit and loss of the POS systems for the domestic market caused by the impact of foreign exchange rates and a deterioration in profit and loss of POS systems for the overseas market.

Workplace Solutions Business Group

The Workplace Solutions Business Group handles multifunction peripherals (MFPs) for domestic and overseas markets, auto ID systems for overseas markets, inkjet heads for domestic and overseas markets, and related products. Amid a severe business environment in which the declining printing volume due to post-COVID-19 work style reforms and office DX promotion and intensifying competition with peers continue, the business group focused on increasing basic earnings power of core business. At the same time,

