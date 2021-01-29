Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Total Access Communication    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION

(DTAC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total Access Communication : Financial Statement Yearly 2020 (Audited)

01/29/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

บริษัทโเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรี41 ถนนพญาไทชั้น แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

CS 5/2021

29 January 2021

Subject: Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2021 regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the distribution of annual dividend for 2020

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to announce that the following matters, among others, were resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29 January 2021:

  1. Approved the Annual Report on the business operation of the Company for 2020;
  2. Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2020;
  3. Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the annual dividend payment for 2020 at the rate of THB 2.12 per share (subject to applicable withholding tax), totalling THB 5,019,759,320.
    For the dividend at the rate of THB 0.84 per share, which will be payable from net profit of the company that is subject to the corporate income tax at the rate of 20%, the individual shareholders are entitled to claim the tax credits at the rate of 20/80 of the dividend received. For the dividend at the rate of THB 1.28 per share, which will be payable from the net profit of the Company that were offset by the tax loss brought forward for the periods not exceeding 5 accounting periods, the individual shareholders cannot claim any tax credits therefrom pursuant to Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code.
    In 2020, the Company paid the interim dividend at the rate of THB 0.87 per share on Friday, 14 August 2020. Hence, together with the interim dividend declared and paid before, the total dividend payment for the financial year 2020 was at the rate of THB 2.99 per share.
    The Board of Directors has set the record date for entitlements to the proposed annual dividend on Monday, 15 February 2021. The proposed annual dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.
    However, please note that the right to receive the annual dividend payment remains uncertain unless and until it is approved by the shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  4. Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the re-election of four retiring directors, namely Mrs. Kamonwan Wipulakorn, Mrs. Chananyarak Phetcharat, Mr. Stephen Woodruff Fordham and Mrs. Tone Ripel for reelection as the directors of the Company in the same positions for another term of office;

Sensitivity: Internal

  1. Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the remuneration of directors of the Company for 2021 to be an amount not exceeding THB 13,540,800;
  2. Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the appointment of either one of the following auditors, namely Mrs. Gingkarn Atsawarangsalit, Certified Public Accountant No. 4496, Miss Sirirat Sricharoensup, Certified Public Accountant No. 5419, Miss Rungnapa Lertsuwankul, Certified Public Accountant No. 3516, and Miss Pimjai Manitkajohnkit, Certified Public Accountant No. 4521, all of EY Office Limited, to be the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 with the remuneration to be an amount not exceeding THB 4,000,000 (excluding VAT); and
  3. Approved the summoning of an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2021 (the "AGM") to be held on Friday, 26 March 2021 at 13.00 hrs. (Bangkok time), through electronic media according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 and other related laws and regulations, to consider the following agenda:
    Agenda 1 Adoption of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 August 2020;
    Agenda 2 Acknowledgement of the Annual Report on the business operation of the Company for 2020;
    Agenda 3 Approval of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2020;
    Agenda 4 Approval of annual dividend payments for 2020 and acknowledgement of the interim dividend payment;
    Agenda 5 Approval of the re-election of directors in place of the retired directors; Agenda 6 Approval of the remuneration of directors for 2021;

Agenda 7 Approval of the appointment of auditors of the Company and fixing their remuneration for 2021; and

Agenda 8 Other matters

The Board of Directors has set the record date to determine the rights of shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM on Monday, 15 February 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Napat Tanyakulsajja)

Company Secretary

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Investor Relations: IR@dtac.co.th

Tel (66) 2 202-8882

www.dtac.co.th

Sensitivity: Internal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
11:04aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31..
PU
11:04aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Statement Yearly 2020 (Audited)
PU
06:18aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Statement Quarter 4/2020 (Audited)
PU
06:18aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 4 Ending..
PU
05:44aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : License for 700 MHz Spect
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : First instalment payment for the 700 MHz spectrum l..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Restates Commitment to Empowering Persons With Disa..
AQ
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. ..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 356 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Net income 2020 5 689 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2020 55 364 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 76 954 M 2 567 M 2 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,86 THB
Last Close Price 32,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION-2.26%2 567
AT&T INC.0.14%205 201
T-MOBILE US-5.25%158 586
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.82%142 933
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.37%126 499
KDDI CORPORATION4.37%69 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ