Total Access Communication : Financial Statement Yearly 2020 (Audited)

CS 5/2021

29 January 2021

Subject: Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2021 regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the distribution of annual dividend for 2020

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to announce that the following matters, among others, were resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29 January 2021:

Approved the Annual Report on the business operation of the Company for 2020; Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2020; Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the annual dividend payment for 2020 at the rate of THB 2.12 per share (subject to applicable withholding tax), totalling THB 5,019,759,320.

For the dividend at the rate of THB 0.84 per share, which will be payable from net profit of the company that is subject to the corporate income tax at the rate of 20%, the individual shareholders are entitled to claim the tax credits at the rate of 20/80 of the dividend received. For the dividend at the rate of THB 1.28 per share, which will be payable from the net profit of the Company that were offset by the tax loss brought forward for the periods not exceeding 5 accounting periods, the individual shareholders cannot claim any tax credits therefrom pursuant to Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code.

In 2020, the Company paid the interim dividend at the rate of THB 0.87 per share on Friday, 14 August 2020. Hence, together with the interim dividend declared and paid before, the total dividend payment for the financial year 2020 was at the rate of THB 2.99 per share.

T he Board of Directors has set the record date for entitlements to the proposed annual dividend on Monday, 15 February 2021. The proposed annual dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

However, please note that the right to receive the annual dividend payment remains uncertain unless and until it is approved by the shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; Approved to propose the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the re-election of four retiring directors, namely Mrs. Kamonwan Wipulakorn, Mrs. Chananyarak Phetcharat, Mr. Stephen Woodruff Fordham and Mrs. Tone Ripel for reelection as the directors of the Company in the same positions for another term of office;

