Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Total Access Communication    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION

(DTAC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total Access Communication : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2020

01/29/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

Security Symbol:

DTAC

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 December

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

5,107,119

5,421,893

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

2.16

2.29

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Miss Jessica Chandrangam)

Investor Relations

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
11:04aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31..
PU
11:04aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Statement Yearly 2020 (Audited)
PU
06:18aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Statement Quarter 4/2020 (Audited)
PU
06:18aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 4 Ending..
PU
05:44aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : License for 700 MHz Spect
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : First instalment payment for the 700 MHz spectrum l..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Restates Commitment to Empowering Persons With Disa..
AQ
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. ..
PU
2020TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 356 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Net income 2020 5 689 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2020 55 364 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 76 954 M 2 567 M 2 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,86 THB
Last Close Price 32,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION-2.26%2 567
AT&T INC.0.14%205 201
T-MOBILE US-5.25%158 586
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.82%142 933
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.37%126 499
KDDI CORPORATION4.37%69 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ