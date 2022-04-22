Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DTAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
47.75 THB   +0.53%
06:59aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company
PU
06:48aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:28aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:06:14
Headline
Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
Symbol
DTAC
Source
DTAC
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
          TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                     (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    Quarter 1
                                     Reviewed
           Ending                    31 March
            Year                2022         2021
  Profit (loss)                            726,431      822,139
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      0.31         0.35
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr, Sirawit Klabdee )
                                    SVP, Head of Business Finance Division
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 823 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
Net income 2022 3 761 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 78 778 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 113 B 3 337 M 3 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,75 THB
Average target price 52,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman & Managing Director
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Thanatt Louhalertdecha Head-Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.37%3 337
T-MOBILE US13.90%165 031
AT&T INC.8.79%144 683
KDDI CORPORATION26.92%73 962
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.67%71 531
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.92%68 432