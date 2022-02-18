Log in
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on the Amalgamation Between dtac and True , and the convening for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No.1/2022 (Revised)

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Feb 2022 17:56:59
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on the Amalgamation Between dtac and True , and the convening for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No.1/2022 (Revised)
Symbol
DTAC
Source
DTAC
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of 
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 18-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 04-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 13 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 04-Mar-2022
Venue of the meeting                     : through electronic means
______________________________________________________________________

Tender Offer

Subject                                  : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer   : TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED (DTAC)
Offeror                                  :
Citrine Global Company Limited and Citrine Venture SG Pte Ltd
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share)           : 47.76
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 818 M 2 547 M 2 547 M
Net income 2022 3 941 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 105 B 3 275 M 3 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 112 B 3 483 M 3 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,25 THB
Average target price 48,85 THB
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman & Managing Director
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Thanatt Louhalertdecha Head-Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.28%3 483
AT&T INC.-3.41%169 715
T-MOBILE US, INC.7.39%155 599
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.83%75 000
KDDI CORPORATION12.43%73 308
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.55%59 590