Total Access Communication Public : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on the Amalgamation Between dtac and True , and the convening for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No.1/2022 (Revised)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 04-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 13 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 07-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 04-Mar-2022 Venue of the meeting : through electronic means ______________________________________________________________________ Tender Offer Subject : Tender offer Listed company subject to tender offer : TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (DTAC) Offeror : Citrine Global Company Limited and Citrine Venture SG Pte Ltd Offer price Common shares (baht per share) : 47.76 ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.