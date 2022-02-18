Total Access Communication Public : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on the Amalgamation Between dtac and True , and the convening for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No.1/2022 (Revised)
02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
Date/Time
18 Feb 2022 17:56:59
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on the Amalgamation Between dtac and True , and the convening for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No.1/2022 (Revised)
Symbol
DTAC
Source
DTAC
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 04-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 13 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 04-Mar-2022
Venue of the meeting : through electronic means
______________________________________________________________________
Tender Offer
Subject : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer : TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED (DTAC)
Offeror :
Citrine Global Company Limited and Citrine Venture SG Pte Ltd
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share) : 47.76
______________________________________________________________________
Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:16 UTC.