Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DTAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
44.50 THB   -0.56%
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209B
PU
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2212A
PU
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC01C2209A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209A

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209A

Security Symbol:

DTAC19C2209A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

DTAC19C2209A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON TOTAL ACCESS

COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY

YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED LAST

TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

63.00

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

61.81

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

8.20 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

8.04505 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.12430

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

27-Jul-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen)

Deputy Managing Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209B
PU
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2212A
PU
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC01C2209A
PU
06:29aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Right adjustment of DTAC08C2207A
PU
07/22TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Clarification on news in media relating amalgamation
PU
07/20TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivati..
PU
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul..
CI
07/15TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
07/15TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30..
PU
07/15TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80 807 M 2 201 M 2 201 M
Net income 2022 3 500 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2022 76 017 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 105 B 2 870 M 2 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,50 THB
Average target price 52,77 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman & Managing Director
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Thanatt Louhalertdecha Head-Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.73%2 870
T-MOBILE US16.02%168 682
AT&T INC.-0.25%132 654
KDDI CORPORATION31.95%71 447
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.31%64 058
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.36%59 260