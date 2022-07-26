Total Access Communication Public : Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209B

Headline: Right adjustment of DTAC19C2209B Security Symbol: DTAC19C2209B Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject Adjustment Symbol DTAC19C2209B The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # B Before Exercise Price (THB/share) 57.70 After Exercise Price (THB/share) 56.61 Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 7.20 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 7.06414 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate) 0.14156 The reason for adjustment To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows: - dividend payment Effective Date 27-Jul-2022

