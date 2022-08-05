Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DTAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-03
46.00 THB    0.00%
07:16aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 44 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
08/04SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : DTAC06C2212A to be traded on August 5, 2022
PU
Total Access Communication Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BCPG13C2208A, CHG13C2208A, CPN13C2208A, DTAC13C2208A, IRPC13C2208A,

Security Symbol: JMT13C2208A, JMT13P2208A, KBAN13P2208A, KKP13C2208A, KTB13C2208A, RCL13P2208A, SYNE13C2208A, TISC13C2208A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

05-Aug-2022

Maturity date

10-Aug-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

BCPG13C2208A

0.28571

10.30

15.40

0.00

CHG13C2208A

1.80623

3.78

4.964

0.00

CPN13C2208A

0.14286

65.00

74.00

0.00

DTAC13C2208A

0.13411

46.75

64.263

0.00

IRPC13C2208A

1.88679

3.32

4.80

0.00

JMT13C2208A

0.10051

78.50

94.516

0.00

JMT13P2208A

0.20102

78.50

50.74

0.00

KBAN13P2208A

0.14543

147.00

111.002

0.00

KKP13C2208A

0.14312

67.00

88.313

0.00

KTB13C2208A

0.34415

16.00

17.144

0.00

RCL13P2208A

0.20

40.25

28.75

0.00

SYNE13C2208A

0.09615

20.20

33.00

0.00

TISC13C2208A

0.08484

89.50

122.515

0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
