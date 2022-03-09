Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    DTAC   TH0554010Z06

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DTAC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Total Access Communication Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 6 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:29:11
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 6 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
Symbol
DTAC06C2203K
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 09-Mar-2022
Maturity date                            : 14-Mar-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : BANP06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.32258
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 11.70
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 15.25
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : BGRI06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.14286
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 31.75
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 53.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : DELT06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.00803
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 340.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 587.554
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : DTAC06C2203K
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.14609
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 47.25
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 47.917
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : KBAN06P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.13333
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 159.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 98.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TRUE06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.53846
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 4.98
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 4.80
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.277




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Chulawit Chaitachawong
Information
Position                                 : Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:41aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 6 Derivati..
PU
03/08TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants is..
PU
02/28Total Access Communication Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of the change in Chief Corporate Affairs ..
PU
02/22TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Me..
PU
02/20TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors ..
PU
02/18TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors ..
PU
02/18TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors ..
PU
02/11TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/28TRANSCRIPT : Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 28..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 81 822 M 2 464 M 2 464 M
Net income 2022 3 934 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 106 B 3 203 M 3 203 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 111 B 3 352 M 3 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,00 THB
Average target price 49,84 THB
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman & Managing Director
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Thanatt Louhalertdecha Head-Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.73%3 352
AT&T INC.-6.50%164 287
T-MOBILE US2.85%149 015
KDDI CORPORATION11.66%72 349
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.67%64 819
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.70%60 078