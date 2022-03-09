Total Access Communication Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 6 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:29:11
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 6 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
Symbol
DTAC06C2203K
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement
Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash
Settlement
Data as of : 09-Mar-2022
Maturity date : 14-Mar-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : BANP06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.32258
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 11.70
Exercise price (Baht) : 15.25
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : BGRI06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.14286
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 31.75
Exercise price (Baht) : 53.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : DELT06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.00803
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 340.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 587.554
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : DTAC06C2203K
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.14609
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 47.25
Exercise price (Baht) : 47.917
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : KBAN06P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13333
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 159.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 98.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : TRUE06C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit : 1.53846
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 4.98
Exercise price (Baht) : 4.80
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.277
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr.Chulawit Chaitachawong
Information
Position : Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.