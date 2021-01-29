Total Access Communication : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2021 regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the distribution of annual dividend for 2020

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรีชั้น 41 ถนนพญาไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

CS 12/2020

28 December 2020

Subject: Confirmation of the Chief Financial Officer's effective date

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2020

With reference to the disclosure of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company") no. CS 9/2020 dated 30 October 2020 regarding the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2020, the Company had informed the appointment of Mr. Nakul Sehgal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in replacement of Mr. Dilip Pal, and the effective date should be confirmed latest 31 December 2020. The Company would like to inform the confirmation of Mr. Sehgal's effective date which shall be on 12 January 2021. Mr. Sirawit Klabdee as an interim CFO will be in the position until 11 January 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Napat Tanyakulsajja)

Company Secretary

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited