Total Access Communication    DTAC

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION

(DTAC)
Company 


Total Access Communication : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.1/2021 regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the distribution of annual dividend for 2020

01/29/2021 | 05:44am EST
บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรีชั้น 41 ถนนพญาไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

CS 12/2020

28 December 2020

Subject: Confirmation of the Chief Financial Officer's effective date

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2020

With reference to the disclosure of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company") no. CS 9/2020 dated 30 October 2020 regarding the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2020, the Company had informed the appointment of Mr. Nakul Sehgal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in replacement of Mr. Dilip Pal, and the effective date should be confirmed latest 31 December 2020. The Company would like to inform the confirmation of Mr. Sehgal's effective date which shall be on 12 January 2021. Mr. Sirawit Klabdee as an interim CFO will be in the position until 11 January 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Napat Tanyakulsajja)

Company Secretary

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 78 356 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net income 2020 5 647 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2020 56 952 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 76 954 M 2 567 M 2 569 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,86 THB
Last Close Price 32,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION-2.26%2 567
AT&T INC.1.32%205 201
T-MOBILE US-8.59%158 586
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.82%142 933
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.37%126 499
KDDI CORPORATION4.37%69 908
