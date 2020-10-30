Log in
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION

(DTAC)
Total Access Communication : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2020

10/30/2020

Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

DTAC

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit (loss)

1,435,662

1,756,726

4,826,057

4,627,954 (Update)

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

0.61

0.74

2.04

1.95

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Miss Jessica Chandrangam)

Investor Relations

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 05:54:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 78 992 M 2 533 M 2 533 M
Net income 2020 5 570 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2020 57 190 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 73 402 M 2 350 M 2 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,60 THB
Last Close Price 31,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION-41.78%2 350
AT&T INC.-31.53%188 821
T-MOBILE US39.65%135 911
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-26.56%129 589
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.45.23%126 012
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.95%120 364
