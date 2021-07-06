Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Total Brain Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTB   AU0000032435

TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED

(TTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flagging For Self-Harm: Improving Care Through Transparency

07/06/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Flagging For Self-Harm: Improving Care Through Transparency

By Beverly Hansen, RN, MBAon Tue, Jul 6, 2021

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on mental health for everyone, and risk for self-harm has increased. According to data from Mental Health America, nearly 37% of people reported thinking about engaging in self-harming or suicidal behaviors on more than half the days or nearly every day of the week in 2020. That's six percentage points higher than 2019.

Proper prevention and treatment of self-injury and reduction of suicide depend on detecting risks early and consistently monitoring warning signs. That's why we've launched a new flag for mental health conditions and self-harm in the Total Brain patient dashboard to alert clinicians when a patient's needs have escalated.

Here's how it works and how it can help:

Alerting Clinicians

When patients take their Total Brain assessment, they will be asked whether they've had thoughts within the last two weeks of hurting themselves or being better off dead. They have four answer choices- not at all, several days, more than half of the days or nearly every day. Any patients who affirm they've thought about self-injury even once will be flagged in the dashboard for their clinician to see. The clinician will notice a red dot to the left of the patients' names, which will remain for 30 days or until the patients take their next assessment and the result can be updated.

As soon as patients are flagged for self-harm risk, the provider will receive an email alert and will be prompted to log in to view the patient's results. While the flag does not indicate severity of risk, it still serves as an important notification for clinicians to take action as soon as possible.

Transparency in the dashboard

Not only will clinicians logging into the dashboard be able to see the red flag for any individuals at risk for self-harm (PHQ-9 + Q9), they will also see an orange flag displayed for any patients who have tested positive in their Total Brain assessment for risk of any of the following mental health conditions: Major Depressive Disorder (PHQ-9 - Patient Health Questionnaire that measures level of self reported depression), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7), substance abuse (CAGE-AID), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PC-PTSD-5), ADHD, Social Phobia and Sleep Apnea. This additional flag brings providers increased awareness of any other mental health struggles affecting patients that could further the potential for self-harm.

We're also giving clinicians the ability to filter for patients who are affected by each of the flagged conditions. They can select multiple conditions at once to reveal any patients struggling with more than one mental health issue. This gives clinicians direct, at-a-glance feedback on individual patient statuses based on their Total Brain assessments while improving visibility into patient population risk across the whole clinic. Previously, this information could only be accessed through clicking into each patient's individual report.

With more transparency, providers can have a better understanding for those who are at higher risk for mental conditions and self-harm. They can better understand their patient population and more effectively target those who require immediate attention and intervention.

Providers also can filter for patients with risk for any of the following or a combination of the following mental health conditions to focus on a specific patient population:

  • PHQ-9 Self harm
  • PHQ-9
  • GAD-7
  • CAGE-AID
  • PC-PTSD-5
  • ADHD
  • Social Phobia
  • Sleep Apnea
Knowledge is power

When it comes to delivering high-quality care, knowledge is power. Giving physicians more control of, and easier access to, patient information enables them to create more comprehensive, targeted and data-driven treatment plans. In the context of mental health, this not only improves health outcomes -- it saves lives.

If you want to empower your clinical team with the data transparency they need to activate high-quality care, schedule a callto see how Total Brain fits into your clinic workflow.

Share this with a friend:

comments
0

Disclaimer

Total Brain Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED
10:08aFLAGGING FOR SELF-HARM : Improving Care Through Transparency
PU
06/28TOTAL BRAIN  : New Total Brain Report Helps Clinicians Better Understand Patient..
PU
06/25TOTAL BRAIN  : Secures Over $1 Million Loans
MT
06/21TOTAL BRAIN  : As Vaccination Rates Rise and Cases Drop, COVID Casts a Long Shad..
PU
06/17TOTAL BRAIN  : Tuning in to Your Total Brain with Our Assessment Tool
PU
06/14TOTAL BRAIN  : The Best Mental Games and Exercises to Improve Memory
PU
06/07TOTAL BRAIN  : Do Work-Sponsored "Mental Health Days" Make an Impact?
PU
06/01HR ANALYST HOT TAKE : Top Three Ways Total Brain Benefits Employers
PU
04/15TOTAL BRAIN  : Launches Heart Rate Variability Functionality for Mental Health M..
MT
04/05TOTAL BRAIN  : Receives $1.1 Million Under US Paycheck Protection Program
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,90 M 4,47 M 4,47 M
Net income 2021 -7,30 M -5,53 M -5,53 M
Net Debt 2021 1,18 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 24,5 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Total Brain Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Gagnon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Emil Vasilev Vice President-Finance
Evian Gordon Executive Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Mund Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Morgan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED-3.13%27
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION20.69%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.30.64%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.3.54%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS36.55%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.18%24 500