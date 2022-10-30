Advanced search
    TTB   AU0000032435

TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED

(TTB)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:48 2022-10-30 pm EDT
0.0380 AUD    0.00%
09/30Total Brain : Annual Report FY2022 (PDF)
PU
09/30Total Brain : AGM Online Shareholders Meeting Guide 2022
PU
09/30Total Brain Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Transcript : Total Brain Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

10/30/2022 | 06:00pm EDT

10/30/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
[Audio Gap] Connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples today. Today's...


Financials
Sales 2023 11,5 M 7,36 M 7,36 M
Net income 2023 -0,80 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net Debt 2023 0,64 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5,08 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 59,3%
Technical analysis trends TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Mund Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Evian Gordon Executive Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Donna Palmer Chief Science Officer
Matthew Morgan Non-Executive Director
David Torrible Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL BRAIN LIMITED-71.85%3
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.14%123 655
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.95%64 196
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY44.11%21 548
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.62%20 096
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-16.43%16 467