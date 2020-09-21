Total Gabon: Shareholders' Meeting on Monday September 21, 2020

Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Nicolas TERRAZ.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including the approval of the payment of a net dividend of $44.44 per share which amounts to $199.98 million.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $44.44 per share dividend will be paid as from September 25, 2020 in an equivalent amount of €37.70 per share (or its equivalent in CFA Francs), based on the European Central Bank’s rate of $1.1787 per € on September 21, 2020. The coupon shall be clipped on September 24, 2020.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

- In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB) ;

- In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by the Total group, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000

Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic

Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011

