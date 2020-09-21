Log in
Total Gabon: Shareholders' Meeting on Monday September 21, 2020

09/21/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Nicolas TERRAZ.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including the approval of the payment of a net dividend of $44.44 per share which amounts to $199.98 million.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $44.44 per share dividend will be paid as from September 25, 2020 in an equivalent amount of €37.70 per share (or its equivalent in CFA Francs), based on the European Central Bank’s rate of $1.1787 per € on September 21, 2020. The coupon shall be clipped on September 24, 2020.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

- In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB) ;

- In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by the Total group, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000
Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic
www.total.ga
Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011


© Business Wire 2020
