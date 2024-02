Total Helium Ltd. is a Canada-based helium exploration, production, and storage solutions company. The Company's operations are spread across two US states: Arizona and Kansas. The Company's main footprint includes helium-producing assets in the prolific Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where its wells produce 5-8% helium concentrations. The Company has a joint venture interest in the Pinta South Helium Project in Arizona (the Pinta South Project). The Pinta South Project includes an interest in existing helium production as well as a working interest in a helium exploration and development program in the Holbrook Basin, Arizona. It has a 20% working interest in two producing wells and a 50% working interest in 27,000 acres, which includes eight additional wells that are awaiting connection to the helium processing facility. The Company's Hugoton field in Kansas has been the historical centre of helium production in the US, with over 300 BCF of helium and 75 TCF of methane.