  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Total Helium Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TOH   CA89157L1076

TOTAL HELIUM LTD.

(TOH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.7000 CAD   +6.06%
07/29TOTAL HELIUM : OTCQB - Certification
PU
07/29TOTAL HELIUM : Management Discussion and Analysis - Annual
PU
07/29TOTAL HELIUM : Annual Audited Financial Report
PU
Total Helium : OTCQB - Certification

07/29/2022 | 10:53pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, Szascha Lim, Chief Financial Officerof Total Helium Ltd.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act [X]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator []Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]Other (describe) _________________________

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The Company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

TTLHF

The data in this chart is as of:

July 22, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

65,748,406

Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1)

(C)

45,105,247

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

1,575,000

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

19,078,159

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2)

(F)

29%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3)

(G)

2,187

____________________________

  1. Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
  2. Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.
  3. Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

5. Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

  1. Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Principal

Outstanding

Maturity

Conversion

# Shares

# of Potential

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason for

Note

Amount at

Balance

Date

Terms

Converted

Shares to be

must have individual with

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance

($)4

(e.g. pricing

to Date

Issued Upon

voting / investment control

Loan, Services,

($)

mechanism for

Conversion5

disclosed)6

etc.)

determining

conversion of

instrument to

shares)

Total Outstanding

Total Shares:

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

N/A

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Sam Cole - Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

____________________________

  1. The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.
  2. The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.
  3. International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

7. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.

Financial Marketing Summit, LLC ("FMS")

8411 Oakford Drive, Springfield, Virginia 22152, USA

Primary Contact: John Newtson

FMS provides public relations services and facilitates increasing public awareness of

the Company's mission and operations through their Cannon Network events, content

and introductions to digital newsletters editors and journalists.

8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Robert B. Price

Denver, CO

17,343,500 common shares

27.07% partially

562,500 options (fully vested)

diluted

63,500 warrants

Ian Telfer

Vancouver, BC Canada

2,200,000 common shares

4% partially diluted

450,000 options (fully vested)

Nil warrants

Gordon Keep

Vancouver, BC Canada

1,287,500 common shares

2.87% partially diluted

562,500 options (fully vested)

Please note, ownership

57,500 warrants

reported includes 112,500

fully vested options

granted to Fiore

Management & Advisory

Corp., which is controlled

by Gordon Keep.

Robert Johnston

Tulsa, OK

Nil common shares

0.74% partially diluted

487,500 options (fully vested)

Nil warrants

Diana McQueen

Drayton Valley, AB

25,000 common shares

0.75% partially diluted

Canada

450,000 options (fully vested)

25,000 warrants

Szascha Lim

Vancouver BC, Canada

50,000 common shares

0.25% partially diluted

112,500 options (fully vested)

Nil warrants

Kia Russell

Vancouver, BC Canada

20,000 common shares

0.20% partially diluted

112,500 options (fully vested)

Nil warrants

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Craig Steinke

Vancouver, BC Canada

5,590,000 common shares

8.97% partially diluted

146,250 options (fully vested)

190,000 warrants

William Stuart Price 2014

Tulsa, OK

4,945,000 common shares

7.52% partially diluted

Family Trust (Control

Nil options

Person - William Stuart

Nil warrants

Price)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

N/A

9. Certification Date: July 29, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Szascha Lim

Title: CFO

Signature: "/s/ Szascha Lim"

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Disclaimer

Total Helium Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 02:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Robert Brooks Price Chief Executive Officer & Director
Szascha Lim Chief Financial Officer
Robert V. Johnston Independent Director
Ian W. Telfer Independent Director
Gordon Bruce Keep Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTAL HELIUM LTD.-63.74%34
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.98%119 367
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.21%62 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.84%61 439
CNOOC LIMITED25.78%61 293
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION116.07%58 706