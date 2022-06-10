Log in
    TMA   MA0000012262

TOTAL MAROC S.A.

(TMA)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
1740.00 MAD   -1.14%
10:23aTMA : Payment of dividend
PU
04/30Total Maroc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021TMA : Revision of free float factor
PU
TMA : Payment of dividend

06/10/2022 | 10:23am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 10/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-060

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING MAROC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "TOTALENERGIES MARKETING MAROC"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "TOTALENERGIES MARKETING MAROC" general meeting held on 02/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "TOTALENERGIES MARKETING MAROC" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

TMA

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

56,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

56,00

Ex-dividend date

21/06/2022

Dividend Payment date

30/06/2022

Centralising agent

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 10/06/2022

SGMB

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies Marketing Maroc SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
