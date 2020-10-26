Chevron bets on Middle East gas riches and reconciliation

* GRAHPIC-Chevron's natural gas reserves: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHEVRON-MIDEAST/jbyprxkwepe/chart.png
HOUSTON/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - After years of focusing
on U.S. shale, Chevron Corp is staking its natural gas
future on the Middle East, a volatile and divided region where
energy majors have long tread warily.
CEO Michael Wirth's pivot away from home is underpinned by a
bet that the Middle East is entering an era of reconciliation
that will make it ideal for tapping natural gas, as demand for
the cheaper and cleaner fuel is forecast to outstrip oil.
The new strategy is seeing the company pitch new gas deals
in Egypt, Israel, Qatar, while cutting spending on American
shale exploration.
The plan is anchored by Wirth's $11.8 billion purchase this
month of U.S.-based Noble Energy, which holds a stake of about
40% in the aptly-named Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean
Sea, off the coast of Israel.
"Five years ago the Eastern Med wasn't viewed as endowed
from a resource standpoint as I think most people would say
today. That's a fundamental shift," Wirth told Reuters in an
interview.
"There's not a lot of capital investment required in the
near term," he said. "At a time when cash flow matters, that's a
very appealing attribute."
The deal brings an alliance with Israel that has been
smoothed by the narrowing of some historical rifts in the
region, such as the establishment of formal ties between Israel
and the United Arab Emirates in an agreement signed last month.
Wirth said Middle Eastern commercial and diplomatic
relations "are becoming more codified and stronger, that's a
trend that we think augurs well for the region."
Chevron also made a courtesy call about the Noble deal to
officials in Saudi Arabia, a key partner in several Chevron oil
projects and a nation with historically strained relations with
Israel, according to a senior source at the U.S. company.
The Saudi government media communications office did not
respond to a request for comment, while Chevron said it did not
discuss details of meetings.
RISKS AND RENEWABLES
Yet the regional political and security risks that have
deterred some companies in recent years still exist.
Syria and Yemen are riven by wars, with uncertain
consequences for a wider region where archrivals Saudi Arabia
and Iran are waging a proxy battle.
Just this January, the U.S. killing of Iranian general
Qassem Soleimani in Iraq - and a reprisal by Tehran -
illustrated the instability of the Middle East and threatened to
engulf it in conflict.
Despite such risks, Chevron - which at one point
leap-frogged rival ExxonMobil this month to be the largest U.S.
oil company by market value - is plowing ahead with efforts
across the region.
The Leviathan field and others nearby have the potential to
become major factors in regional fuel supplies. Chevron could
send gas to a Egyptian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant that
could ship the fuel to Europe or Asia, Wirth said.
European and Asian nations have been moving toward gas,
solar and wind, and away from coal and nuclear power.
"The reality is you need gas in tandem with renewables,"
said Christopher Kalnin, CEO of Banpu Kalnin Ventures, which
invests in U.S. shale gas. Asia in particular will remain
dependent on imported gas, he said, because it complements solar
and wind.
Global gas demand through 2025 is projected to rise 1.5% per
year on average, largely on growing purchases by customers in
China and India.
In contrast, oil consumption may have already peaked at last
year's 100 million barrel per day (bpd) level, forecasters say,
and this year could sink to 91.7 million bpd, a seven-year low.
PERMIAN COST-CUTTING
The Middle East produces a third of the world's oil and one
sixth of its natural gas, and has long drawn the interest of
foreign oil companies. Chevron produces fewer barrels of oil and
gas in the region than other majors, according to Rystad Energy
data, but it is the only major to have had a continuous presence
in Saudi Arabia for 70 years and has maintained good relations
with governments in the region.
"Chevron is extremely good at what I would call crown jewel
government relations, big assets in challenging countries," said
Robin West, a board member of Spanish oil major Repsol SA
and head of Boston Consulting Group's Center for Energy
Impact. "They very quietly work away at things."
The Noble deal fits Wirth's effort to adapt to a low-cost
energy world and expand in Qatar, Egypt and Iraq. It brought
Chevron nearly 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, and
ensures it remains among the world's top 10 gas suppliers.
"The size of the opportunity was way beyond the capacity of
a company like Noble," said a former Chevron executive who
declined to be identified because of ongoing relationships.
The purchase may help Chevron's bid for a stake in Qatar's
LNG production expansion, where it is competing with Exxon,
Shell and Total SA, among others. Chevron also
recently signed a preliminary agreement for oil exploration in
southern Iraq.
Wirth cautioned that negotiations were ongoing: "There's no
certainty of outcome on either of those."
Wirth has, meanwhile, intensified his cost-cutting at home.
Chevron has slashed its spending in the top U.S. shale field
by half, to around $2 billion this year. It had just four active
drilling rigs in the Permian Basin as of September, down from 16
in March, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.
(By Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Ron Bousso in London;
Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Gary
McWilliams and Pravin Char)