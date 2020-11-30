Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

11/30/2020 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced, on 13 November 2020, the 2020 results for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) which assess companies on ESG (Environment – Social -Governance) criteria.

Total was once again selected as a member of the DJSI World and DJSI Europe indices:

  • Total has continuously been a member of the DJSI World index since 2004 (hence for the 17th consecutive year now). In 2020, in the Oil & Gas Upstream & Integrated sector, only 7 companies out of an initial universe of 59 companies have been selected. Total is the only major in this index.
  • Total has been continuously included in the regional DJSI Europe index since 2005 (except in 2015). In 2020, in the Oil & Gas Upstream & Integrated sector, only 2 companies out of an initial universe of 10 companies have been selected.

These indices and further details are available on the dedicated S&P Global website: www.spglobal.com/esg/csa

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about TOTAL SE
02:41aESG FACTORS : Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability ..
BU
11/26Total, Exxon in Talks to Boost Gas Extraction in Mozambique -Reuters
DJ
11/25EXCLUSIVE : Exxon and Total in talks over Mozambique LNG resource-sharing deal -..
RE
11/25SUNPOWER : Announces Cash Tender Offer for Outstanding 0.875% Convertible Debent..
AQ
11/24NUTANIX : Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation; Leading Global ..
AQ
11/24TOTAL : Reduction of Methane Emissions, Total Strengthens its Commitment with th..
AQ
11/24Total to suspend Donges refinery operations over COVID-19 impact
RE
11/24Australia's Santos plans maintenance at Gladstone LNG plant in January 2021
RE
11/23REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS : Total Strengthens its Commitment with the OGMP ..
PU
11/23Russia's Novatek starts LNG ship-to-ship operations in Murmansk -data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 845 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
Yield 2020 6,90%
Capitalization 119 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,87 $
Last Close Price 45,10 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-23.37%118 487
GAZPROM-27.57%57 880
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-16.26%57 341
EQUINOR ASA-16.32%54 125
PAO NOVATEK-19.70%48 945
ENI SPA-38.02%36 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ