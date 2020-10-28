Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France's Total makes gas condensate discovery in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total has made a second significant gas condensate discovery in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 km off the southern coast of South Africa, the company said on Wednesday.

Total said that the discovery follows an adjacent discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province.

The latest discovery was made in a block that covers an area of 19,000 sq km, with water depths ranging from 200-1,800 metres.

The block is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and South African consortium Main Street (10%), Total added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.09% 480.47 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.48% 1663.29 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 40.2 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.15% 158.59 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
TOTAL SE -3.22% 26.185 Real-time Quote.-46.78%
WTI -1.15% 38.375 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOTAL SE
03:46aSOUTH AFRICA : Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
DJ
03:36aCLEAN MARINE FUELS : Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
DJ
03:31aFrance's Total makes gas condensate discovery in South Africa
RE
03:31aSOUTH AFRICA : Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
BU
03:21aCLEAN MARINE FUELS : Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
BU
10/27TOTAL : Electric Vehicle Charging, ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Eur..
AQ
10/27TOTAL SE : quaterly earnings release
10/27LANZATECH, TOTAL AND L'ORÉAL ANNOUNC : the production of the first cosmetic plas..
PU
10/27Total Quadran Wins 67MWp of Solar Projects in France
DJ
10/27FRANCE : Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, M..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 122 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 468 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 81 098 M 81 459 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 30,85 $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-46.78%81 459
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.13%1 817 504
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-42.20%105 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-60.63%94 825
GAZPROM-37.96%50 280
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-34.13%46 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group