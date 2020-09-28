Log in
TOTAL SE

TOTAL SE

(FP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/28 06:47:02 am
28.618 EUR   +1.99%
France's Total sells equity stake in Brazil offshore oil project
RE
04:19aNigeria to privatise NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
RE
02:41aBRAZIL : Total Exits the Foz Do Amazonas Basin
DJ
France's Total sells equity stake in Brazil offshore oil project

09/28/2020 | 06:15am EDT

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French oil giant Total said on Monday it has reached an agreement to transfer its equity interest in five exploration blocks in the ecologically sensitive Foz do Amazonas basin to Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras.

In 2018, Brazilian environmental agency Ibama rejected Total's application for an environmental licence to drill in the basin, 120 kilometres (74.56 miles) offshore Brazil, for a fourth time.

Geologists have said the area could contain up to 14 billion barrels of petroleum, more than the entire proven reserves in the Gulf of Mexico.

However environmentalists have tried to prevent oil exploration in Foz do Amazonas after a massive coral reef was discovered nearby.

Total, which had led a group including Britain's BP Plc and Petrobras in buying exploration blocks in the area, said in early September it would resign from its role as operator of the project.

Environmental organisation Greenpeace said on Monday that the Amazon river's reef would definitely be spared if BP and Petrobras also exit the project. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.77% 235.05 Delayed Quote.-50.53%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.26% 6.4748 Delayed Quote.43.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 42.05 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -1.32% 20.13 End-of-day quote.-33.30%
TOTAL SE 2.03% 28.62 Real-time Quote.-42.97%
WTI 0.58% 40.417 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
Yield 2020 9,54%
Capitalization 85 785 M 85 700 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,76 $
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-42.97%85 700
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.83%1 950 544
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-40.41%103 403
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.47%98 354
GAZPROM-33.67%51 378
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-33.30%47 867
