France's Total sells equity stake in Brazil offshore oil project

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French oil giant Total
said on Monday it has reached an agreement to transfer its
equity interest in five exploration blocks in the ecologically
sensitive Foz do Amazonas basin to Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras.
In 2018, Brazilian environmental agency Ibama rejected
Total's application for an environmental licence to drill in the
basin, 120 kilometres (74.56 miles) offshore Brazil, for a
fourth time.
Geologists have said the area could contain up to 14 billion
barrels of petroleum, more than the entire proven reserves in
the Gulf of Mexico.
However environmentalists have tried to prevent oil
exploration in Foz do Amazonas after a massive coral reef was
discovered nearby.
Total, which had led a group including Britain's BP Plc
and Petrobras in buying exploration blocks in the area,
said in early September it would resign from its role as
operator of the project.
Environmental organisation Greenpeace said on Monday that
the Amazon river's reef would definitely be spared if BP and
Petrobras also exit the project.
