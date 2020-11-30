Imperial Oil to take up to C$1.2 billion impairment charge

The move by Imperial comes after France's Total SE earlier this year said it would take an $8 billon impairment on the value of its assets, mainly in Canadian oil sands projects.

The Canadian energy company said on Monday the assets are non-core, non-producing, undeveloped assets and it does not expect any material future cash expenditures related to the impairment.

The impairment excludes the high-value, liquids-rich portion of Imperial's unconventional asset, which the company still plans to develop.

U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp, a majority shareholder in Imperial, earlier said on Monday that it would write down the value of $17 billion to $20 billion in natural gas properties.

