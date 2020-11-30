Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Imperial Oil to take up to C$1.2 billion impairment charge

11/30/2020 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd will take an impairment charge of about C$900 million to C$1.2 billion ($923 million) in the fourth quarter as it no longer plans to develop a significant portion of its oil sands in Alberta, the company said on Monday.

The move by Imperial comes after France's Total SE earlier this year said it would take an $8 billon impairment on the value of its assets, mainly in Canadian oil sands projects.

The Canadian energy company said on Monday the assets are non-core, non-producing, undeveloped assets and it does not expect any material future cash expenditures related to the impairment.

The impairment excludes the high-value, liquids-rich portion of Imperial's unconventional asset, which the company still plans to develop.

U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp, a majority shareholder in Imperial, earlier said on Monday that it would write down the value of $17 billion to $20 billion in natural gas properties.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -5.13% 38.13 Delayed Quote.-42.40%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -7.22% 22.48 Delayed Quote.-29.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 47.69 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
TOTAL SE -4.97% 35.825 Real-time Quote.-23.37%
WTI -0.06% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
All news about TOTAL SE
06:01aESG FACTORS : Total once again selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability ..
PU
05:40aTotal SE Subsidiary to Build Renewable Energy Microgrid in Cambodia
DJ
04:27aEuropean shares slip at end of best ever month
RE
02:41aESG FACTORS : Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability ..
BU
11/26Total, Exxon in Talks to Boost Gas Extraction in Mozambique -Reuters
DJ
11/25EXCLUSIVE : Exxon and Total in talks over Mozambique LNG resource-sharing deal -..
RE
11/25SUNPOWER : Announces Cash Tender Offer for Outstanding 0.875% Convertible Debent..
AQ
11/24NUTANIX : Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation; Leading Global ..
AQ
11/24TOTAL : Reduction of Methane Emissions, Total Strengthens its Commitment with th..
AQ
11/24Total to suspend Donges refinery operations over COVID-19 impact
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 845 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 8,69%
Capitalization 94 174 M 113 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,59 $
Last Close Price 35,83 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-23.37%118 487
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.84%1 905 295
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-42.21%137 946
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-32.23%113 012
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-14.45%62 842
GAZPROM-27.57%57 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ