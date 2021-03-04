L'Industreet: Total makes a commitment to youth training and employment

French President Emmanuel Macron officially opened L'Industreet in Stains (north of Paris), with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total. We telll you more about the campus for 18- to 25-year-olds with or without qualifications, thought up and funded by Total Foundation.

L'Industreet: an innovative and free campus for young people

400 students will be trained each year in the industry professions of tomorrow

The campus will provide tuition-free training for 400 young people each year in the industry professions of tomorrow.

Its innovative teaching approach mixes classroom and technical courses with immersive work experience, as well as the know-how needed to enter the world of work. Because the curriculum is individualized, students will be able to enroll throughout the year. At the end of the program, L'Industreet's goal is for each young graduate to be in a position to find an industrial job, continue their studies or start their own business.

Despite COVID-19, more than 60 young people already started training with L'Industreet in November 2020.

objective: a job for each graduate

200,000 industrial jobs are unfilled in France. This initiative from Total Foundation provides a practical response to the challenge of youth unemployment. Industry is undergoing profound changes with automation and digitalization, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for young people looking for a career path.

L'Industreet will give young people the opportunity to acquire nationally recognized professional skills certification after 12 to 18 months of free training. The program focuses on five areas with high demand for applicants: automated production lines, non-destructive testing and inspection, power distribution terminals, digitalization of industrial facilities and attended robot multi-service maintenance.



This campus is tangible proof of Total's commitment to youth employment and training. L'Industreet is targeted primarily at those who leave school without any qualifications and are looking for a career, attracting them to the industries that are hiring. Patrick Pouyanné , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total

No specific background or qualification is required for a place in L'Industreet. The campus is intended for young people who are still searching for a career path. In addition, Total puts an emphasis on training an equal number of men and women to overcome the stubborn stereotypes associated with jobs in industry. Young people from all parts of France are able to apply at www.lindustreet.fr.

