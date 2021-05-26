Log in
    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Myanmar: TOTAL: Shareholders of Moattama Gas Transportation Company Limited Vote to Suspend All Cash Distributions

05/26/2021
Regulatory News:

In light of the unstable context in Myanmar, following a joint proposal by Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and Chevron at the occasion of a shareholders’ meeting of MGTC (Moattama Gas Transportation Company Limited) held on 12th May 2021, cash distributions to the shareholders of the company have been suspended.

The decision to suspend is effective from 1st April 2021 and all cash distributions by MGTC to its shareholders (Total (31.24%), Chevron (28.26%), PTTEP (25.5%) and MOGE (15%)) are suspended.

MGTC gas transportation system carries the gas produced from the Yadana field operated by Total Exploration & Production Myanmar to the Myanmar/Thailand border over a distance of 400 kilometers.

Total continues to act as a responsible operator of the Yadana field, maintaining the production of gas in accordance with applicable laws, so as not to disrupt the electricity supply that is vital to the local populations of Myanmar and Thailand.

Total condemns the violence and human rights abuses occurring in Myanmar and reaffirms that it will comply with any decision that may be taken by the relevant international and national authorities, including applicable sanctions issued by the EU or the US authorities.

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total,” “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we,” “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 B - -
Net income 2021 12 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,72%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,31 $
Last Close Price 46,94 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE8.58%123 342
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 886 843
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.44%148 432
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.50%127 860
GAZPROM22.24%83 674
EQUINOR ASA22.36%69 127