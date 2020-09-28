Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nigeria would privatize NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:04am EDT
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) headquarters are seen in Abuja

LAGOS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's long-awaited oil reform bill would privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and scrap key regulatory agencies in favor of new bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters showed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, two sources told Reuters. It, along with the House of Representatives must sign off on it before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude exporter.

The legislation has been in the works for the past 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

The bill proposes turning the NNPC into a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets.

The government would then pay cash for shares of the company and it would operate as a commercial entity without access to state funds.

The changes would in theory make it easier for the struggling company to raise funds.

The legislation would also amend controversial changes to deep offshore royalties made late last year by cutting the royalty for offshore fields producing less than 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.5% from 10%.

It would also change a price-based royalty so that it kicked in when oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel, rather than $35. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.70% 6.811 Delayed Quote.-51.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.57% 41.6 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
TOTAL SE 1.44% 28.465 Real-time Quote.-42.97%
WTI -0.54% 39.911 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOTAL SE
05:04aNigeria would privatize NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
RE
04:19aNigeria to privatise NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
RE
02:41aBRAZIL : Total Exits the Foz Do Amazonas Basin
DJ
02:31aTOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:27aBRAZIL : Total Exits the Foz Do Amazonas Basin
BU
09/25TOTAL : Activity at Total's Donges refinery disrupted by strike - union
RE
09/25VERMILION ENERGY INC. : Provides Update on the Grandpuits Refinery
AQ
09/25TOTAL SA : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/25Total Signs Spanish Solar Projects Deal
DJ
09/25RENEWABLES : Total Strengthens Its Position in the Spanish Solar Market and Cove..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
Yield 2020 9,54%
Capitalization 85 785 M 85 700 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,76 $
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-42.97%85 700
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.83%1 955 874
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-40.41%103 403
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.47%98 354
GAZPROM-33.67%51 378
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-33.30%47 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group