Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 28, 2021: Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

05/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Paris, May 7, 2021 - Shareholders are invited to participate at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TOTAL SE which will be held on Friday May 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office, 2 Place Jean Millier - La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie without the physical presence of shareholders and other members and persons entitled to participate. No admission card to this Meeting will be issued.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be streamed live in full on the Company's website www.total.com/investors/shareholders-meetings. All useful information relating to this Meeting is regularly updated on this page of the website.

In this context, shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights before the holding of the Shareholders' Meeting, either by internet via the secured Votaccess platform, or by returning their postal voting form, or also by giving proxy. The detailed procedures relating to the exercise of the right to vote are specified in the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders' Meeting and the convening notice were published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on March 31, 2021 and on May 7, 2021 respectively.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • Shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;
  • Shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, 2 place Jean Millier - La Défense 6 - 92400 Courbevoie, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website: total.com/Investors/Annual Shareholders' meeting/The documents of the Meeting.

* * * * *

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Total contacts

Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms 'Total' and 'Total Group' are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL SE and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Total SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
