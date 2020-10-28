Log in
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery

10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect, located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa. This discovery follows the adjacent play opening Brulpadda discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province in the region.

The Luiperd well was drilled to a total depth of about 3,400 meters and encountered 73 meters of net gas condensate pay in well-developed good quality Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. Following a comprehensive coring and logging program the well will be tested to assess the dynamic reservoir characteristics and deliverability.

“We are very pleased with this second discovery and its very encouraging results, which prove the world-class nature of this offshore gas play,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total. ‘’With this discovery and the successful seismic acquisitions, Total and its partners have acquired important data on the Paddavissie fairway, which will help to progress development studies and engage with South African authorities regarding the possible conditions of the gas commercialization.

The Block 11B/12B covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters. It is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10%).

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary Note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 122 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 468 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 81 098 M 81 459 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 30,85 $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-46.78%81 459
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.13%1 817 504
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-42.20%105 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-60.63%94 825
GAZPROM-37.96%50 280
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-34.13%46 901
