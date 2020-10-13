Log in
Strike disrupts shipments from Total's Grandpuits refinery

10/13/2020 | 04:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Total Grandpuits oil refinery and petrol depot southeast of Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil giant Total said that a strike by the CGT union was disrupting product shipments from its Grandpuits refinery near Paris but it would ensure supplies to petrol stations and customers can continue.

Workers at Grandpuits voted on Monday to hold a 24-hour strike, aiming to halt to fuel shipments.

Workers are protesting against plans to convert Grandpuits into a zero-crude platform for biofuels and bioplastics.

Total has said that of the 400 jobs at Grandpuits and its associated Gargenville depot, 250 will be retained after the conversion. An additional jobs 15 will be created at Grandpuits in a packaging unit connected to the bioplastics unit.

Total has said there will be no forced redundancies and it will use early retirement and internal staff moves.

But workers also fear the conversion of the plant will hit third party suppliers.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writingby Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Giles Elgood)

