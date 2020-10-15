Log in
TOTAL SE

TOTAL SE

(FP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/15 03:15:57 am
28.598 EUR   -1.96%
03:10aINDIA : Total Strengthens Its Partnership With Adani in Renewable Energies
DJ
03:02aTotal's India JV Extends Solar Portfolio to 2.3 Gigawatts
DJ
03:00aTOTAL : Main Indicators
DJ
TOTAL: Main Indicators

10/15/2020 | 02:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

 

€/$

Brent

Average liquids price*

Average gas price*

Average LNG price**

Variable Cost Margin,

European refining***

 

 

($/b)

($/b)

($/Mbtu)

($/Mbtu)

($/t)

Third quarter 2020

1.17

42.9

39.9

2.52

3.57

-2.7

Second quarter 2020

1.10

29.6

23.4

2.61

4.40

14.3

First quarter 2020

1.10

50.1

44.4

3.35

6.32

26.3

Fourth quarter 2019

1.11

63.1

59.1

3.76

6.52

30.2

Third quarter 2019

1.11

62.0

58.0

3.48

5.93

47.4

* Sales in $ / Sales in Volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
** Sales in $ / Sales in Volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
*** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by Total’s European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by Total’s European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons).

Disclaimer: Data is based on Total’s reporting and is not audited.
To the extent permitted by law, TOTAL S.A. disclaims all liability from the use of the main indicators.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 236 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 9,07%
Capitalization 90 053 M 90 042 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,10 $
Last Close Price 34,26 $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-40.71%90 042
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.99%1 915 495
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.43%105 844
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.51%99 235
GAZPROM-34.09%51 838
EQUINOR ASA-23.28%47 328
