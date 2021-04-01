Log in
TOTAL SE : Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

04/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT): 

 
                                         Number of voting rights exercisable 
Date             Total number of shares  at Shareholders' meetings 
March 31, 2021   2,629,839,616           2,784,917,493

A total number of 2,785,092,383 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 174,890 voting rights attached to the 174,890 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005737/en/ 

 
    CONTACT:

Total 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1301ET

