TOTAL SE : Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Number of voting rights
exercisable at Shareholders'
Date Total number of shares meetings
April 30, 2021 2,629,839,616 2,785,406,575
A total number of 2,785,581,000 voting rights are attached to the
2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting
rights'), including:
- 174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 Total shares
held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders'
meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.
225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
