TOTAL SE : Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' Date Total number of shares meetings April 30, 2021 2,629,839,616 2,785,406,575 A total number of 2,785,581,000 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including: - 174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

