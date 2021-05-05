Log in
TOTAL SE : Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

05/05/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT): 

 
                                          Number of voting rights 
                                          exercisable at Shareholders' 
Date              Total number of shares  meetings 
April 30, 2021    2,629,839,616           2,785,406,575 
 A total number of 2,785,581,000 voting rights are attached to the 
2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting 
rights'), including: 
   -             174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 Total shares 
                  held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' 
                  meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 
                  225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005943/en/ 

 
    CONTACT:

TOTAL 

 
    SOURCE: TOTAL 
Copyright Business Wire 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-21 1402ET

