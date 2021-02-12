Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/12 05:09:29 am
34.53 EUR   -0.32%
02/11TOTAL : 2020 Results & Outlook (pdf - 14.8 MB)
PU
02/11TOTAL SA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/10SBM Offshore says 2021 earnings to be below expectations as clients cut spending
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total : 2020 Results & Outlook (pdf - 14.8 MB)

02/12/2021 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results and Outlook

February 2021

TotalEnergies : More energy, Less emissions

Transforming Total into a broad energy company : TotalEnergies

Gases

  • Grow LNG (#2 player) and develop renewable gas (biogas / clean H 2)

  • Promote natural gas for power and mobility

Renewables & Electricity

  • Accelerate investments in low carbon electricity primarily from renewables

  • Integrate along the electricity chain (production, storage, trading, supply)

Liquids

  • Focus investments on low cost oil and renewable fuels (biofuels, SAF…)

  • Adapt refining capacity and sales to demand in Europe

Carbon Sinks

  • Invest in carbon sinks (NBS and CCUS)

Total will become TotalEnergies creating long-term value for shareholders

Growing energy production

Mboe/d

PJ/d

4

3

2

1

20

Gas

10

Renewable fuels

Oil

2019

2030

LNG and Electricity driving Profitable Growth

Growing sales while adapting to demand

Energy sold to our customers

PJ

12,000

% in sales

5%

40%

Electrons Renewable gasNatural Gas

15%

50%

Renewable fuels

55%

35%

Oil products

2019

2030

Reducing emissions while growing

Commitments to reduce Scope 3 emissions of our customers, in absolute value

Scope 3 emissions*

MtCO2e

400

Other regions

200

Europe

2015

2020

Europe: -30% by 2030 on the way to Net Zero by 2050

Worldwide: 2030 lower than 2015

* From energy products used by our customers (GHG Protocol Category 11)

2030

New commitment on Scope 1 & 2: - 40% 2030 vs 2015 while growing

Scope 1 & 2 emissions from operated oil and gas facilities

MtCO2e

40

0

On the way to Net Zero across Total's worldwide operations by 2050

* Net of carbon sinks

46

36

< 40

Covid impact 3

Acquisitions & start-upssince 2015

25-30

2015

2020

2025

2030

2050

Sustainability at the heart of Total's transformation

Climate ambition to Net Zero

Biodiversity new commitments

Advocacy consistent with our climate ambition

ENVIRONMENT

Responsible employer: no lay-offs despite crisis

2025 new diversity ambition 30% women in all management bodies

SOCIAL

Environmental and social challenges integrated in all Board decisions

CEO compensation:

  • reduced during crisis

  • linked to ESG factors

(25% of variable part and LTI)

GOVERNANCE

Transparency through additional ESG reporting

TCFD, SASB, WEF, WDI

CDP

A-

Best score ex aequo in

O&G sector

MSCI

A

Best score ex aequo in

O&G sector

ISS ESG

B-

Only major with Prime status since 2006

Sustainalytics

ESG rating risks: 27.1 Best O&G major score

Bloomberg intelligence

Carbon transition score: 9.33/10

Best O&G score

Embedding climate ambition into financing policy

Sustainability Linked Bonds: the "new normal" at TotalEnergies

  • All new bond issues to be Climate KPI-linked

  • Favoring long maturities

  • Measurable KPIs

    Scope 1+2 oil & gas operated emissions

    Scope 3 absolute emissions and/or carbon intensity objectives

  • Verified by external auditors

Market environment

2020 Energy demand reveals contrasted dynamics by energy

World GDP and demand evolution 2020 vs. 2019 (%)

World GDPEnergy

LNG and Renewables: key contributors to the energy transition

Sources: IMF, WEO 2020 (IEA), Rystad Energy, BNEF and Total analysis

Oil

LNG

Electricity from Wind + Solar

Oil supply-demand outlook to 2025

Oil: risk of medium-term supply crunch

Mb/d

OPEC+ quotas

100

50

?

2020 DemandPost-FID

~5%/y Conventional oil decline

Conventional start-upsShale supply net growth

2020 Supply*

2025 Expected demand

More investments on new projects required

Source: IEA, Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, Oxford Economics, Lambert Energy Advisory, Total analysis

* Including biofuels and refinery processing gains

2020 highlights

  • Effectiveness of OPEC+ in managing unpredictable short-term oil demand

  • Uncertainty on US shale dynamics

  • Underinvestment in conventional oil

  • Resilient Asian demand

Gas: growing LNG demand despite economic downturn

LNG demand

Mt

350

200

2018

2019 2020

China

India

+12% +11%

+4% +15%

Source: Rystad Energy, IHS Waterborne, Total analysis

2020 highlights

Demand

  • LNG demand (+3%) outpacing gas (-2%) in Covid crisis

  • Demand elasticity

  • Asian energy policies favoring LNG

Supply

  • Only 2 LNG project FIDs (NLNG T7, ECA)

  • LNG supply chain more in tension than expected

2020: Resilient in the storm

Investing for growth - maintaining dividend - controlling gearing

2020 cash flow allocation

B$

Net-debt-to-capital %, Total vs. peers*, excluding leases

Debt 5.6

CFFO 15.7

10

20

30

Working capital

13.0

Capital investment

7.2

Return to shareholderSourcesUses

Discipline in cash flow allocation

* Estimated for peers (BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell)

Delivered action plan to weather the storm

May 2020 Action planRealized

Opex Savings

Cost savings vs. 2019

1 B$ vs 0.3 B$

1.1 B$

Cost culture

Low-breakeven high-quality portfolio at the heart of the resilience

Pre-dividend organic breakeven ~26 $/b

Discipline on costs

While preserving workforce competencies

Opex savings vs. 2019

B$

Production costs* $/boe

15

10

5

Exxon

9.9

Chevron

Shell

5.4BP

5.1

2020 initial

2020

revised Realizationobjective objective

2020

2021

Accelerating new sustainable savings

2014

2020

2021

Best in class targeting 5 $/boe

* ASC 932

Maintaining dividend through the cycle

Quarterly dividends since start of oil crisis

2020 TSR* %

100%

50%

-40%

Q1'20

BPChevronExxonShell

-20%

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Building long-term trust with shareholders

* Source: Bloomberg

Positive benchmark vs peers

2020 adjusted net income*

B$

5

2019-20 impairments*

B$

10

Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell

* Estimated for peers, and for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off

2020 CFFO**

B$

15

2020 ROE* %

** Excl. working capital variation

Transforming while keeping focus on HSE, delivery, cost and cash

Renewables: increasing scale, growing ambition

Renewables gross installed capacity

GWp

Gross portfolio to 2025

GWp

In operation

In construction

10

5

35 GW

Adani Green (20%)In development

2018

2019

2020

2021

Gross organic Capex ~5 B$ in 2021 > 10% Equity IRR for all projects

2025 GW target in portfolio

Renewables: capturing early stage opportunities at low entry cost

Keeping up 2020 momentum

1st steps in US utility scale projects

1st large solar plant in Qatar

10 GW in 2020

Partnership with Adani in India

* Source Mercom capital

Major building block of Renewables strategy

> 10 GW 2021 YTD

Entered solar market in Spain

1st giant offshore wind project in UK

50/50 JV with Hanwha Sunchase pipeline (Texas)

12+4 solar & storage projects

Start-ups over 2020-24

Phased premium payments

~20 GWp of contracted capacity

AGEL objective: 25 GWac = 32 GWp by 2025

N°1 solar developer in the world*

2 B$ equity investment

Offshore wind feeding post 2025 pipeline

More to come

50/50 GIG (Macquarie) - Total

Round 4 award

2021 Hybrid bond to finance renewables

3B - average coupon 1.9%

Highly competitive cost of capital

Total Solar International 100%Total Quadran 100%Total EREN 30%Adani Green Energy Ltd 20%Offshore Wind 100%Total Distributed generation 100%

Priority to developing utility scale portfolio

Gross capacity end-2020

Renewables delivering predictable long-term cash flow

In operation

7 GW

Net : 3.1

Covered by PPA > 99%

Average remaining duration

~18 years

Offtaker: > 95% state av. PPA price > 110 $/MWh

In construction

5 GW

Net : 3

Covered by PPA 90%

Average duration 21 years

Offtaker: 99% state av. PPA price ~55 $/MWh

In development to 2025

23 GW Net : 21

Covered by PPA

Already 40%

Average duration 20 years

Offtaker: ~60% state, ~40% corporate av. PPA price ~45 $/MWh

In development post-2025

4 GW

Net : 2

Covered by PPA

Offshore wind PPAs under negotiation

~60% of portfolio (>20 GW) already covered by PPA

All figures at 05/02/2021

Growing profitable power business

Electricity production (Group share)*

TWh

Electricity Proportional EBITDA (Group share)**

B$

1.0

20

0.5

10

RenewablesRenewables

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

* From renewables and gas fired power plants

** Including proportional share of equity affiliates and SAFT

Integrated LNG sales growth adding resilient cash flow 2nd largest worldwide player

CFFO*

B$

Brent ($/b)

HH ($/Mbtu)

JKM ($/Mbtu)

3

* Excl. working capital variation

40 $/b

2019 2020

64 42

2.5 2.1

5.5 4.4

LNG sales

Mt/y

40

34

20

2019

2020

Creating value from scale and arbitrage

42

38

SpotSupply from 3rd partySupply from equity JVsEquity JV sales to 3rd party

2021

Progressing flagship LNG projects despite the crisis

Russia - Arctic LNG2

Total 21.6%1 - 19.8 Mt/y capacity

Leveraging Yamal LNG success 45% progress on Train 1 end-2020 Carbon intensity3 33 kgCO2/boe

Mozambique LNG

Total 26.5% - 13.1 Mt/y capacity

World-class gas resource 21% progress end-2020 Monitoring security issues Carbon intensity3 25 kgCO2/boe

  • 1 10% direct + 11.64% indirect

  • 2 CFFO project view in Group share

    Delivering > 1.5 B$/y CFFO2 at 50 $/b 2025+

  • 3 Upstream + Liquefaction, for ECA LNG: liquefaction only

Nigeria LNG Train 7

Total 15% - 7.6 Mt/y capacity

Low-cost expansion

EPC contracts awarded in May 20

Carbon intensity3 30 kgCO2/boe

Mexico - ECA LNG

Total 16.6% - 3.2 Mt/y capacity

Low-cost project, sourced from low cost Permian gas, located on Pacific coast, closer to Asia market

Sanction in 4Q20

Carbon intensity3 28 kgCO2/boe

Advancing renewable gas

Europe

n°1 in France

Fonroche acquisition 500 GWh/y renewable gas production (7 plants)

+ 4 projects totaling 425 GWh/y

Feed-in tariffs secured for 15 y > 10% market share in France

United States

Teaming up with Clean Energy

50/50 JV with Clean Energy*

Integrated strategy: renewable gas production bio-CNG & bio-LNG distribution

Hydrogen

First pilot project

50/50 JV with Engie

40 MW electrolyser to produce firm green H2 in La Mède biorefinery from > 100 MW operated solar farms

Targeting 1.5 TWh/y of renewable gas production by 2025

* Total owns 25% of Clean Energy

Oil E&P: strong Group cash provider

Performance underpinned by high-quality assets

Oil E&P

B$

1.5 B$ NOI

2020

Brent ($/b)

Oil E&P : 50% of Group CFFO

* Excl. working capital variation

Upstream adjusted net operating income

B$, Total and peers

7.6 B$ CFFO*

4

2020

42

Best in class results

Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell.

Estimated for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off

Short term production impacted by quotas, maintaining 2025 outlook

Upstream production

Mboe/d

3.0

3

Decline

2

2019

12 years of proved reserves - 60% gas - 127% 3-year RRR** 18 years of proved and probable reserves

* Quotas & voluntary curtailments ** Reserves Replacement Rate

2.9

Pre-FIDProjects already launched

New projectsQuotas* & Libya

Decline Quotas* & Libya

Base

2020

2021

2025

Taking FIDs for large profitable oil projects despite the storm

Mero 3 - Brazil

Total 20% - First oil 2024

150 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 15 kgCO2/boe

On the way to 150 kb/d equity production in Brazil by 2025

Lake Albert - Uganda

Total 56.6%, Op. - First oil 2024

Uganda

TilengaLake Albert Kingfisher

Kenya

Lake

Victoria

Democratic Republic of Congo

EACOP

Tanga

Tanzania

230 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 13 kgCO2/boe

Leveraging giant resource base while managing social and environmental impacts

Consistency with Total Climate ambition : low technical costs and minimized carbon intensity

Exploration targeting low cost development projects

Exploration Budget 2021 800 M$

Suriname & Guyana - Keeping up the 2020 momentum

1 $/boe discovery cost in 2020 worldwide

European Refining: dynamic adaptation to the market

2020 European refining margin on variable costs $/t

Covid-related action plan

Reduced cash spends

Reduced runs to 61%

by 0.4 B$ in 2020

Voluntary shutdown of

(Opex, Capex)

Donges end 2020

40

Min - max 2016-19

Adapting to structural demand decline

-10

15

JanuaryApril

JulyOctoberJan

Selling Lindsey refinery in the UK 110 kb/d

Converting Grandpuits

(100 kb/d) into a zero crude platform : renewable fuels and bioplastics

M&S: resilience supported by strong retail business

M&S fuel sales evolution* 2020 vs. 2019 (%)

0%

M&S CFFO**

B$

2.5

Diesel Gasoline

-40%B2B Sales (incl. Aviation, Marine Fuels)

RetailRetail

Jet

-80%Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2019

2020

M&S sales: -20% vs 2019

Non-fuel contributing to 1/3 of retail CFFO in Europe

* Worldwide sales, excluding perimeter change, trading and refining bulk sales

** Excl. working capital variation

Outlook

Brent ($/b)

Strong cash flow outlook supported by profitable projects

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF)

B$

30

20

50 $/b

10

NBP ($/Mbtu)

VCM* ($/t)

2020 42 3.3 11

* European refining variable cost margin

60 $/b 60 $/b

50 $/b

50 $/b

40 $/b

2021 2025

40/50 50/60

4.3 5.0

25 30

iGRP: +3 B$, driven by LNG

and Renewables growth

40 $/b

Downstream: +2 B$

E&P: +1 B$

ROE > 10% @50 $/b

Growth by 2025 supported by

Capturing oil price upside: 2021 sensitivity 3.2 B$ for 10 $/b liquid realized price

Clear priorities for cash flow allocation

Transforming Total into TotalEnergies

Growing profitably while getting to Net Zero

Growing energy from

LNG and Renewables

Upgrading Climate roadmap

Embedding climate ambition into financing policy

Business model supporting dividend through the cycle

TotalEnergies

a broad energy company creating long-term value for shareholders

Appendix

Deep Dive in Total Renewables business

February 2021

Total Solar International 100%Total Quadran 100%Total EREN 30%Adani Green Energy Ltd 20%Offshore Wind 100%Total Distributed generation 100%

Priority to developing utility scale portfolio

Gross capacity end-2020

Renewables delivering predictable long-term cash flow

In operation

7 GW

Net : 3.1

Covered by PPA > 99%

Average remaining duration

~18 years

Offtaker: > 95% state

In construction

5 GW

Net : 3

Covered by PPA 90%

Average duration 21 years

Offtaker: 99% state

In development to 2025

23 GW Net : 21

Covered by PPA

Already 40%

Average duration 20 years

Offtaker: ~60% state, ~40% corporate

In development post-2025

4 GW

Net : 2

Covered by PPA

Offshore wind PPAs under negotiation

~60% of portfolio (>20 GW) already covered by PPA

All figures at 05/02/2021

7 GW in Operation

Producing ~6 TWh/y of electricity

By developer

GW

By technology

GW gross

By geography

GW gross

20% wind

FranceIndia

80%

solar

Asia OceaniaSouth America

~4.5 years average asset age 18 years remaining PPA duration at average PPA price > 110 $/MWh

Rest of Europe

Africa Middle East

North

America

* Group share

5 GW in Construction

By technology

GW gross

By geography

GW gross

40% wind

India

Onshore

Asia Oceania

Offshore

60% solar

South America

21 years average PPA duration at PPA price ~55 $/MWh

FranceRest of EuropeMiddle East

* Group share

2025 pipeline > 20 GW

Targeting > 10% equity IRR

By technology

GW gross

By geography

GW gross

10%

wind

Onshore

India

France

Offshore

Asia/Oceania South America

Spain

90% solar

North America

9 GW under PPA 20 years average PPA duration at PPA price ~45 $/MWh

* Group share, pre-farm-down

Rest of Europe

4 GW offshore wind post-2025 pipeline

2020

2021

Growing profitable power generation from Renewables

Renewables production (Group share)

TWh

Renewables Proportional EBITDA (Group share)*

B$

0.5

4

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Targeting > 30 TWh by 2025

3 B$ Group share net debt **

* Including proportional share of equity affiliates ** At December 31, 2020

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document.

These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.

These adjustment items include:

(i)

Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual.

However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.

(ii) Inventory valuation effect

The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects for some transactions differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

This document also contains extra-financial performance indicators, including a carbon intensity indicator for energy products used by Total customers, that measures the average greenhouse gas emissions of those products, from their production to their end use, per unit of energy. This indicator covers the direct GHG emissions of production and processing facilities (scope 1) and their indirect emissions associated with energy purchase (Scope 2), as well as the emissions associated with the use of products by the customers of the Group (Scope 3) which Total does not control (for the definitions of scopes 1, 2 and 3, refer to Total's Universal Registration Document).

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities offered in any potential capital markets transaction will be made by means of a prospectus.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier - Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.

For more information, please visit

total.com

TOTAL S.E. Investor Relations

10 Upper Bank Street, Canary Wharf London E14 5BF

United Kingdom

Share capital: 6,632,810,062.50 euros 542 051 180 RCS Nanterre total.com

Reception: Investor Relations:

+33 (0)1 47 44 45 46 +44 (0)207 719 7962

Disclaimer

Total SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOTAL SE
02/11TOTAL : 2020 Results & Outlook (pdf - 14.8 MB)
PU
02/11TOTAL SA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/10SBM Offshore says 2021 earnings to be below expectations as clients cut spend..
RE
02/10With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
RE
02/10PRESS RELEASE : Clariant delivers robust performance in 2020, successfully mitig..
DJ
02/10TOTAL : proposes a final 2020 dividend of 0.66 EUR share and a dividend of 2.64 ..
AQ
02/10Total's Green Rebranding Seen Supported by Credible Strategy, Investments
DJ
02/10TOTAL SA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/10TOTAL SA : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/09SSE, Total Select Port of Nigg as Base for Construction of Seagreen Offshore-..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 881 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,9x
Yield 2020 7,35%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,58 $
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-1.87%110 442
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 841 096
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC5.21%141 332
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.25%111 917
GAZPROM4.59%71 390
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.92%68 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ