Total : 2020 Results & Outlook (pdf - 14.8 MB)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Results and Outlook February 2021 TotalEnergies : More energy, Less emissions Transforming Total into a broad energy company : TotalEnergies Gases • Grow LNG (#2 player) and develop renewable gas (biogas / clean H 2)

• Promote natural gas for power and mobility Renewables & Electricity • Accelerate investments in low carbon electricity primarily from renewables

• Integrate along the electricity chain (production, storage, trading, supply) Liquids • Focus investments on low cost oil and renewable fuels (biofuels, SAF…)

• Adapt refining capacity and sales to demand in Europe Carbon Sinks • Invest in carbon sinks (NBS and CCUS) Total will become TotalEnergies creating long-term value for shareholders Growing energy production Mboe/d PJ/d 4 3 2 1 20 Gas 10 Renewable fuels Oil 2019 2030 LNG and Electricity driving Profitable Growth Growing sales while adapting to demand Energy sold to our customers PJ 12,000 % in sales 5% 40% Electrons Renewable gasNatural Gas 15% 50% Renewable fuels 55% 35% Oil products 2019 2030 Reducing emissions while growing Commitments to reduce Scope 3 emissions of our customers, in absolute value Scope 3 emissions* MtCO2e 400 Other regions 200 Europe 2015 2020 Europe: -30% by 2030 on the way to Net Zero by 2050 Worldwide: 2030 lower than 2015 * From energy products used by our customers (GHG Protocol Category 11) 2030 New commitment on Scope 1 & 2: - 40% 2030 vs 2015 while growing Scope 1 & 2 emissions from operated oil and gas facilities MtCO2e 40 0 On the way to Net Zero across Total's worldwide operations by 2050 * Net of carbon sinks 46 36 < 40 Covid impact 3 Acquisitions & start-upssince 2015 25-30 2015 2020 2025 2030 2050 Sustainability at the heart of Total's transformation Climate ambition to Net Zero Biodiversity new commitments Advocacy consistent with our climate ambition ENVIRONMENT Responsible employer: no lay-offs despite crisis 2025 new diversity ambition 30% women in all management bodies SOCIAL Environmental and social challenges integrated in all Board decisions CEO compensation: • reduced during crisis

• linked to ESG factors (25% of variable part and LTI) GOVERNANCE Transparency through additional ESG reporting TCFD, SASB, WEF, WDI CDP A- Best score ex aequo in O&G sector MSCI A Best score ex aequo in O&G sector ISS ESG B- Only major with Prime status since 2006 Sustainalytics ESG rating risks: 27.1 Best O&G major score Bloomberg intelligence Carbon transition score: 9.33/10 Best O&G score Embedding climate ambition into financing policy Sustainability Linked Bonds: the "new normal" at TotalEnergies • All new bond issues to be Climate KPI-linked

• Favoring long maturities

• Measurable KPIs Scope 1+2 oil & gas operated emissions Scope 3 absolute emissions and/or carbon intensity objectives

• Verified by external auditors Market environment 2020 Energy demand reveals contrasted dynamics by energy World GDP and demand evolution 2020 vs. 2019 (%) World GDPEnergy LNG and Renewables: key contributors to the energy transition Sources: IMF, WEO 2020 (IEA), Rystad Energy, BNEF and Total analysis Oil LNG Electricity from Wind + Solar Oil supply-demand outlook to 2025 Oil: risk of medium-term supply crunch Mb/d OPEC+ quotas 100 50 ? 2020 DemandPost-FID ~5%/y Conventional oil decline Conventional start-upsShale supply net growth 2020 Supply* 2025 Expected demand More investments on new projects required Source: IEA, Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, Oxford Economics, Lambert Energy Advisory, Total analysis * Including biofuels and refinery processing gains 2020 highlights • Effectiveness of OPEC+ in managing unpredictable short-term oil demand

• Uncertainty on US shale dynamics

• Underinvestment in conventional oil

• Resilient Asian demand Gas: growing LNG demand despite economic downturn LNG demand Mt 350 200 2018 2019 2020 China India +12% +11% +4% +15% Source: Rystad Energy, IHS Waterborne, Total analysis 2020 highlights Demand • LNG demand (+3%) outpacing gas (-2%) in Covid crisis

• Demand elasticity

• Asian energy policies favoring LNG Supply • Only 2 LNG project FIDs (NLNG T7, ECA)

• LNG supply chain more in tension than expected 2020: Resilient in the storm Investing for growth - maintaining dividend - controlling gearing 2020 cash flow allocation B$ Net-debt-to-capital %, Total vs. peers*, excluding leases Debt 5.6 CFFO 15.7 10 20 30 Working capital 13.0 Capital investment 7.2 Return to shareholderSourcesUses Discipline in cash flow allocation * Estimated for peers (BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell) Delivered action plan to weather the storm May 2020 Action planRealized Opex Savings Cost savings vs. 2019 1 B$ vs 0.3 B$ 1.1 B$ Cost culture Low-breakeven high-quality portfolio at the heart of the resilience Pre-dividend organic breakeven ~26 $/b Discipline on costs While preserving workforce competencies Opex savings vs. 2019 B$ Production costs* $/boe 15 10 5 Exxon 9.9 Chevron Shell 5.4BP 5.1 2020 initial 2020 revised Realizationobjective objective 2020 2021 Accelerating new sustainable savings 2014 2020 2021 Best in class targeting 5 $/boe * ASC 932 Maintaining dividend through the cycle Quarterly dividends since start of oil crisis 2020 TSR* % 100% 50% -40% Q1'20 BPChevronExxonShell -20% Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Building long-term trust with shareholders * Source: Bloomberg Positive benchmark vs peers 2020 adjusted net income* B$ 5 2019-20 impairments* B$ 10 Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell * Estimated for peers, and for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off 2020 CFFO** B$ 15 2020 ROE* % ** Excl. working capital variation Transforming while keeping focus on HSE, delivery, cost and cash Renewables: increasing scale, growing ambition Renewables gross installed capacity GWp Gross portfolio to 2025 GWp In operation In construction 10 5 35 GW Adani Green (20%)In development 2018 2019 2020 2021 Gross organic Capex ~5 B$ in 2021 > 10% Equity IRR for all projects 2025 GW target in portfolio Renewables: capturing early stage opportunities at low entry cost Keeping up 2020 momentum 1st steps in US utility scale projects 1st large solar plant in Qatar 10 GW in 2020 Partnership with Adani in India * Source Mercom capital Major building block of Renewables strategy > 10 GW 2021 YTD Entered solar market in Spain 1st giant offshore wind project in UK 50/50 JV with Hanwha Sunchase pipeline (Texas) 12+4 solar & storage projects Start-ups over 2020-24 Phased premium payments ~20 GWp of contracted capacity AGEL objective: 25 GWac = 32 GWp by 2025 N°1 solar developer in the world* 2 B$ equity investment Offshore wind feeding post 2025 pipeline More to come 50/50 GIG (Macquarie) - Total Round 4 award 2021 Hybrid bond to finance renewables 3B€ - average coupon 1.9% Highly competitive cost of capital Total Solar International 100%Total Quadran 100%Total EREN 30%Adani Green Energy Ltd 20%Offshore Wind 100%Total Distributed generation 100% Priority to developing utility scale portfolio Gross capacity end-2020 Renewables delivering predictable long-term cash flow In operation 7 GW Net : 3.1 Covered by PPA > 99% Average remaining duration ~18 years Offtaker: > 95% state av. PPA price > 110 $/MWh In construction 5 GW Net : 3 Covered by PPA 90% Average duration 21 years Offtaker: 99% state av. PPA price ~55 $/MWh In development to 2025 23 GW Net : 21 Covered by PPA Already 40% Average duration 20 years Offtaker: ~60% state, ~40% corporate av. PPA price ~45 $/MWh In development post-2025 4 GW Net : 2 Covered by PPA Offshore wind PPAs under negotiation ~60% of portfolio (>20 GW) already covered by PPA All figures at 05/02/2021 Growing profitable power business Electricity production (Group share)* TWh Electricity Proportional EBITDA (Group share)** B$ 1.0 20 0.5 10 RenewablesRenewables 2019 2020 2021 2019 2020 2021 * From renewables and gas fired power plants ** Including proportional share of equity affiliates and SAFT Integrated LNG sales growth adding resilient cash flow 2nd largest worldwide player CFFO* B$ Brent ($/b) HH ($/Mbtu) JKM ($/Mbtu) 3 * Excl. working capital variation 40 $/b 2019 2020 64 42 2.5 2.1 5.5 4.4 LNG sales Mt/y 40 34 20 2019 2020 Creating value from scale and arbitrage 42 38 SpotSupply from 3rd partySupply from equity JVsEquity JV sales to 3rd party 2021 Progressing flagship LNG projects despite the crisis Russia - Arctic LNG2 Total 21.6%1 - 19.8 Mt/y capacity Leveraging Yamal LNG success 45% progress on Train 1 end-2020 Carbon intensity3 33 kgCO2/boe Mozambique LNG Total 26.5% - 13.1 Mt/y capacity World-class gas resource 21% progress end-2020 Monitoring security issues Carbon intensity3 25 kgCO2/boe 1 10% direct + 11.64% indirect

2 CFFO project view in Group share Delivering > 1.5 B$/y CFFO2 at 50 $/b 2025+

3 Upstream + Liquefaction, for ECA LNG: liquefaction only Nigeria LNG Train 7 Total 15% - 7.6 Mt/y capacity Low-cost expansion EPC contracts awarded in May 20 Carbon intensity3 30 kgCO2/boe Mexico - ECA LNG Total 16.6% - 3.2 Mt/y capacity Low-cost project, sourced from low cost Permian gas, located on Pacific coast, closer to Asia market Sanction in 4Q20 Carbon intensity3 28 kgCO2/boe Advancing renewable gas Europe n°1 in France Fonroche acquisition 500 GWh/y renewable gas production (7 plants) + 4 projects totaling 425 GWh/y Feed-in tariffs secured for 15 y > 10% market share in France United States Teaming up with Clean Energy 50/50 JV with Clean Energy* Integrated strategy: renewable gas production bio-CNG & bio-LNG distribution Hydrogen First pilot project 50/50 JV with Engie 40 MW electrolyser to produce firm green H2 in La Mède biorefinery from > 100 MW operated solar farms Targeting 1.5 TWh/y of renewable gas production by 2025 * Total owns 25% of Clean Energy Oil E&P: strong Group cash provider Performance underpinned by high-quality assets Oil E&P B$ 1.5 B$ NOI 2020 Brent ($/b) Oil E&P : 50% of Group CFFO * Excl. working capital variation Upstream adjusted net operating income B$, Total and peers 7.6 B$ CFFO* 4 2020 42 Best in class results Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell. Estimated for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off Short term production impacted by quotas, maintaining 2025 outlook Upstream production Mboe/d 3.0 3 Decline 2 2019 12 years of proved reserves - 60% gas - 127% 3-year RRR** 18 years of proved and probable reserves * Quotas & voluntary curtailments ** Reserves Replacement Rate 2.9 Pre-FIDProjects already launched New projectsQuotas* & Libya Decline Quotas* & Libya Base 2020 2021 2025 Taking FIDs for large profitable oil projects despite the storm Mero 3 - Brazil Total 20% - First oil 2024 150 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 15 kgCO2/boe On the way to 150 kb/d equity production in Brazil by 2025 Lake Albert - Uganda Total 56.6%, Op. - First oil 2024 Uganda TilengaLake Albert Kingfisher Kenya Lake Victoria Democratic Republic of Congo EACOP Tanga Tanzania 230 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 13 kgCO2/boe Leveraging giant resource base while managing social and environmental impacts Consistency with Total Climate ambition : low technical costs and minimized carbon intensity Exploration targeting low cost development projects Exploration Budget 2021 800 M$ Suriname & Guyana - Keeping up the 2020 momentum 1 $/boe discovery cost in 2020 worldwide European Refining: dynamic adaptation to the market 2020 European refining margin on variable costs $/t Covid-related action plan Reduced cash spends Reduced runs to 61% by 0.4 B$ in 2020 Voluntary shutdown of (Opex, Capex) Donges end 2020 40 Min - max 2016-19 Adapting to structural demand decline -10 15 JanuaryApril JulyOctoberJan Selling Lindsey refinery in the UK 110 kb/d Converting Grandpuits (100 kb/d) into a zero crude platform : renewable fuels and bioplastics M&S: resilience supported by strong retail business M&S fuel sales evolution* 2020 vs. 2019 (%) 0% M&S CFFO** B$ 2.5 Diesel Gasoline -40%B2B Sales (incl. Disclaimer This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto. Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These adjustment items include: (i) Special items Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years. (ii) Inventory valuation effect The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors. In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost. (iii) Effect of changes in fair value The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects for some transactions differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS. IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices. TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect. Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence. The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value. Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros. This document also contains extra-financial performance indicators, including a carbon intensity indicator for energy products used by Total customers, that measures the average greenhouse gas emissions of those products, from their production to their end use, per unit of energy. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities offered in any potential capital markets transaction will be made by means of a prospectus. Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier - Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov. For more information, please visit total.com TOTAL S.E. Investor Relations 10 Upper Bank Street, Canary Wharf London E14 5BF United Kingdom Share capital: 6,632,810,062.50 euros 542 051 180 RCS Nanterre total.com

