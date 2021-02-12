Total : 2020 Results & Outlook (pdf - 14.8 MB)

Results and Outlook
February 2021
TotalEnergies : More energy, Less emissions
Transforming Total into a broad energy company : TotalEnergies
Gases
Renewables & Electricity
-
• Accelerate investments in low carbon electricity primarily from renewables
-
• Integrate along the electricity chain (production, storage, trading, supply)
Liquids
-
• Focus investments on low cost oil and renewable fuels (biofuels, SAF…)
-
• Adapt refining capacity and sales to demand in Europe
Carbon Sinks
Total will become TotalEnergies creating long-term value for shareholders
Growing energy production
Mboe/d
PJ/d
4
3
2
1
20
Gas
10
Renewable fuels
Oil
2019
2030
LNG and Electricity driving Profitable Growth
Growing sales while adapting to demand
Energy sold to our customers
PJ
12,000
% in sales
5%
40%
Electrons Renewable gasNatural Gas
15%
50%
Renewable fuels
55%
35%
Oil products
2019
2030
Reducing emissions while growing
Commitments to reduce Scope 3 emissions of our customers, in absolute value
Scope 3 emissions*
MtCO2e
400
Other regions
200
Europe
2015
2020
Europe: -30% by 2030 on the way to Net Zero by 2050
Worldwide: 2030 lower than 2015
* From energy products used by our customers (GHG Protocol Category 11)
2030
New commitment on Scope 1 & 2: - 40% 2030 vs 2015 while growing
Scope 1 & 2 emissions from operated oil and gas facilities
MtCO2e
40
0
On the way to Net Zero across Total's worldwide operations by 2050
* Net of carbon sinks
46
36
< 40
Covid impact 3
Acquisitions & start-upssince 2015
25-30
2015
2020
2025
2030
2050
Sustainability at the heart of Total's transformation
Climate ambition to Net Zero
Biodiversity new commitments
Advocacy consistent with our climate ambition
Responsible employer: no lay-offs despite crisis
2025 new diversity ambition 30% women in all management bodies
Environmental and social challenges integrated in all Board decisions
CEO compensation:
-
• reduced during crisis
-
• linked to ESG factors
(25% of variable part and LTI)
Transparency through additional ESG reporting
TCFD, SASB, WEF, WDI
CDP
A-
Best score ex aequo in
O&G sector
MSCI
A
Best score ex aequo in
O&G sector
|
ISS ESG
B-
Only major with Prime status since 2006
Sustainalytics
ESG rating risks: 27.1 Best O&G major score
Bloomberg intelligence
Carbon transition score: 9.33/10
Best O&G score
Embedding climate ambition into financing policy
|
Sustainability Linked Bonds: the "new normal" at TotalEnergies
-
• All new bond issues to be Climate KPI-linked
-
• Favoring long maturities
-
• Measurable KPIs
Scope 1+2 oil & gas operated emissions
Scope 3 absolute emissions and/or carbon intensity objectives
-
• Verified by external auditors
Market environment
2020 Energy demand reveals contrasted dynamics by energy
World GDP and demand evolution 2020 vs. 2019 (%)
World GDPEnergy
LNG and Renewables: key contributors to the energy transition
Sources: IMF, WEO 2020 (IEA), Rystad Energy, BNEF and Total analysis
Oil
LNG
Electricity from Wind + Solar
Oil supply-demand outlook to 2025
Oil: risk of medium-term supply crunch
Mb/d
OPEC+ quotas
100
50
?
2020 DemandPost-FID
~5%/y Conventional oil decline
Conventional start-upsShale supply net growth
2020 Supply*
2025 Expected demand
More investments on new projects required
Source: IEA, Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, Oxford Economics, Lambert Energy Advisory, Total analysis
* Including biofuels and refinery processing gains
2020 highlights
-
• Effectiveness of OPEC+ in managing unpredictable short-term oil demand
-
• Uncertainty on US shale dynamics
-
• Underinvestment in conventional oil
-
• Resilient Asian demand
Gas: growing LNG demand despite economic downturn
LNG demand
Mt
350
200
2018
2019 2020
China
India
+12% +11%
+4% +15%
Source: Rystad Energy, IHS Waterborne, Total analysis
2020 highlights
Demand
Supply
2020: Resilient in the storm
Investing for growth - maintaining dividend - controlling gearing
2020 cash flow allocation
B$
Net-debt-to-capital %, Total vs. peers*, excluding leases
Debt 5.6
CFFO 15.7
10
20
30
Working capital
13.0
Capital investment
7.2
Return to shareholderSourcesUses
Discipline in cash flow allocation
* Estimated for peers (BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell)
Delivered action plan to weather the storm
May 2020 Action planRealized
Cost savings vs. 2019
1 B$ vs 0.3 B$
Cost culture
Low-breakeven high-quality portfolio at the heart of the resilience
Pre-dividend organic breakeven ~26 $/b
Discipline on costs
While preserving workforce competencies
Opex savings vs. 2019
B$
Production costs* $/boe
15
10
5
Exxon
9.9
Chevron
Shell
5.4BP
5.1
2020 initial
2020
revised Realizationobjective objective
2020
2021
Accelerating new sustainable savings
2014
2020
2021
Best in class targeting 5 $/boe
* ASC 932
Maintaining dividend through the cycle
Quarterly dividends since start of oil crisis
2020 TSR* %
100%
50%
-40%
BPChevronExxonShell
-20%
Building long-term trust with shareholders
* Source: Bloomberg
Positive benchmark vs peers
2020 adjusted net income*
B$
5
2019-20 impairments*
B$
10
Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell
* Estimated for peers, and for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off
2020 CFFO**
B$
15
2020 ROE* %
** Excl. working capital variation
Transforming while keeping focus on HSE, delivery, cost and cash
Renewables: increasing scale, growing ambition
Renewables gross installed capacity
GWp
Gross portfolio to 2025
GWp
In operation
In construction
10
5
35 GW
Adani Green (20%)In development
2018
2019
2020
2021
Gross organic Capex ~5 B$ in 2021 > 10% Equity IRR for all projects
2025 GW target in portfolio
Renewables: capturing early stage opportunities at low entry cost
Keeping up 2020 momentum
1st steps in US utility scale projects
1st large solar plant in Qatar
10 GW in 2020
Partnership with Adani in India
* Source Mercom capital
Major building block of Renewables strategy
> 10 GW 2021 YTD
Entered solar market in Spain
1st giant offshore wind project in UK
50/50 JV with Hanwha Sunchase pipeline (Texas)
12+4 solar & storage projects
Start-ups over 2020-24
Phased premium payments
~20 GWp of contracted capacity
AGEL objective: 25 GWac = 32 GWp by 2025
N°1 solar developer in the world*
2 B$ equity investment
Offshore wind feeding post 2025 pipeline
More to come
50/50 GIG (Macquarie) - Total
Round 4 award
2021 Hybrid bond to finance renewables
3B€ - average coupon 1.9%
Highly competitive cost of capital
Total Solar International 100%Total Quadran 100%Total EREN 30%Adani Green Energy Ltd 20%Offshore Wind 100%Total Distributed generation 100%
Priority to developing utility scale portfolio
Gross capacity end-2020
Renewables delivering predictable long-term cash flow
|
In operation
7 GW
Net : 3.1
Covered by PPA > 99%
|
Average remaining duration
~18 years
Offtaker: > 95% state av. PPA price > 110 $/MWh
|
|
|
In construction
5 GW
Net : 3
Covered by PPA 90%
|
Average duration 21 years
Offtaker: 99% state av. PPA price ~55 $/MWh
|
|
|
In development to 2025
23 GW Net : 21
Covered by PPA
Already 40%
|
Average duration 20 years
Offtaker: ~60% state, ~40% corporate av. PPA price ~45 $/MWh
|
|
|
In development post-2025
4 GW
Net : 2
Covered by PPA
|
Offshore wind PPAs under negotiation
|
|
~60% of portfolio (>20 GW) already covered by PPA
All figures at 05/02/2021
Growing profitable power business
Electricity production (Group share)*
TWh
Electricity Proportional EBITDA (Group share)**
B$
1.0
20
0.5
10
RenewablesRenewables
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
* From renewables and gas fired power plants
** Including proportional share of equity affiliates and SAFT
Integrated LNG sales growth adding resilient cash flow 2nd largest worldwide player
CFFO*
B$
Brent ($/b)
HH ($/Mbtu)
JKM ($/Mbtu)
3
* Excl. working capital variation
40 $/b
2019 2020
64 42
2.5 2.1
5.5 4.4
LNG sales
Mt/y
40
34
20
2019
2020
Creating value from scale and arbitrage
42
38
SpotSupply from 3rd partySupply from equity JVsEquity JV sales to 3rd party
2021
Progressing flagship LNG projects despite the crisis
Russia - Arctic LNG2
Total 21.6%1 - 19.8 Mt/y capacity
Leveraging Yamal LNG success 45% progress on Train 1 end-2020 Carbon intensity3 33 kgCO2/boe
Mozambique LNG
Total 26.5% - 13.1 Mt/y capacity
World-class gas resource 21% progress end-2020 Monitoring security issues Carbon intensity3 25 kgCO2/boe
-
1 10% direct + 11.64% indirect
-
2 CFFO project view in Group share
Delivering > 1.5 B$/y CFFO2 at 50 $/b 2025+
-
3 Upstream + Liquefaction, for ECA LNG: liquefaction only
Nigeria LNG Train 7
Total 15% - 7.6 Mt/y capacity
Low-cost expansion
EPC contracts awarded in May 20
Carbon intensity3 30 kgCO2/boe
Mexico - ECA LNG
Total 16.6% - 3.2 Mt/y capacity
Low-cost project, sourced from low cost Permian gas, located on Pacific coast, closer to Asia market
Sanction in 4Q20
Carbon intensity3 28 kgCO2/boe
|
Europe
n°1 in France
Fonroche acquisition 500 GWh/y renewable gas production (7 plants)
+ 4 projects totaling 425 GWh/y
Feed-in tariffs secured for 15 y > 10% market share in France
|
United States
Teaming up with Clean Energy
50/50 JV with Clean Energy*
Integrated strategy: renewable gas production bio-CNG & bio-LNG distribution
|
Hydrogen
First pilot project
50/50 JV with Engie
40 MW electrolyser to produce firm green H2 in La Mède biorefinery from > 100 MW operated solar farms
Targeting 1.5 TWh/y of renewable gas production by 2025
* Total owns 25% of Clean Energy
Oil E&P: strong Group cash provider
Performance underpinned by high-quality assets
Oil E&P
B$
1.5 B$ NOI
2020
Brent ($/b)
Oil E&P : 50% of Group CFFO
* Excl. working capital variation
Upstream adjusted net operating income
B$, Total and peers
7.6 B$ CFFO*
4
2020
42
Best in class results
Peer group: BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell.
Estimated for BP, excluding 7.6 B$ recurring write-off
Short term production impacted by quotas, maintaining 2025 outlook
Upstream production
Mboe/d
3.0
3
Decline
2
2019
12 years of proved reserves - 60% gas - 127% 3-year RRR** 18 years of proved and probable reserves
* Quotas & voluntary curtailments ** Reserves Replacement Rate
2.9
Pre-FIDProjects already launched
New projectsQuotas* & Libya
Decline Quotas* & Libya
Base
2020
2021
2025
Taking FIDs for large profitable oil projects despite the storm
Mero 3 - Brazil
Total 20% - First oil 2024
150 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 15 kgCO2/boe
On the way to 150 kb/d equity production in Brazil by 2025
|
Lake Albert - Uganda
Total 56.6%, Op. - First oil 2024
Uganda
TilengaLake Albert Kingfisher
Kenya
Lake
Victoria
Democratic Republic of Congo
EACOP
Tanga
Tanzania
230 kb/d (100%) capacity Technical costs < 20 $/b Carbon intensity 13 kgCO2/boe
Leveraging giant resource base while managing social and environmental impacts
Consistency with Total Climate ambition : low technical costs and minimized carbon intensity
Exploration targeting low cost development projects
Exploration Budget 2021 800 M$
Suriname & Guyana - Keeping up the 2020 momentum
1 $/boe discovery cost in 2020 worldwide
European Refining: dynamic adaptation to the market
2020 European refining margin on variable costs $/t
Covid-related action plan
|
Reduced cash spends
|
Reduced runs to 61%
|
by 0.4 B$ in 2020
|
Voluntary shutdown of
|
(Opex, Capex)
|
Donges end 2020
40
Min - max 2016-19
Adapting to structural demand decline
-10
15
JanuaryApril
JulyOctoberJan
|
Selling Lindsey refinery in the UK 110 kb/d
Converting Grandpuits
(100 kb/d) into a zero crude platform : renewable fuels and bioplastics
M&S: resilience supported by strong retail business
M&S fuel sales evolution* 2020 vs. 2019 (%)
0%
M&S CFFO**
B$
2.5
Diesel Gasoline
-40%B2B Sales (incl. Aviation, Marine Fuels)
RetailRetail
Jet
-80%Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2019
2020
M&S sales: -20% vs 2019
Non-fuel contributing to 1/3 of retail CFFO in Europe
* Worldwide sales, excluding perimeter change, trading and refining bulk sales
** Excl. working capital variation
Outlook
Brent ($/b)
Strong cash flow outlook supported by profitable projects
Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF)
B$
30
20
50 $/b
10
NBP ($/Mbtu)
VCM* ($/t)
2020 42 3.3 11
* European refining variable cost margin
60 $/b 60 $/b
50 $/b
50 $/b
40 $/b
2021 2025
40/50 50/60
4.3 5.0
25 30
|
•
|
iGRP: +3 B$, driven by LNG
|
and Renewables growth
|
40 $/b
|
•
|
Downstream: +2 B$
|
•
|
E&P: +1 B$
ROE > 10% @50 $/b
Growth by 2025 supported by
Capturing oil price upside: 2021 sensitivity 3.2 B$ for 10 $/b liquid realized price
Clear priorities for cash flow allocation
Transforming Total into TotalEnergies
Growing profitably while getting to Net Zero
Growing energy from
LNG and Renewables
|
|
Upgrading Climate roadmap
|
Embedding climate ambition into financing policy
Business model supporting dividend through the cycle
TotalEnergies
a broad energy company creating long-term value for shareholders
Deep Dive in Total Renewables business
February 2021
Total Solar International 100%Total Quadran 100%Total EREN 30%Adani Green Energy Ltd 20%Offshore Wind 100%Total Distributed generation 100%
Priority to developing utility scale portfolio
Gross capacity end-2020
Renewables delivering predictable long-term cash flow
|
In operation
7 GW
Net : 3.1
Covered by PPA > 99%
|
Average remaining duration
~18 years
Offtaker: > 95% state
|
|
|
In construction
5 GW
Net : 3
Covered by PPA 90%
|
Average duration 21 years
Offtaker: 99% state
|
|
|
In development to 2025
23 GW Net : 21
Covered by PPA
Already 40%
|
Average duration 20 years
Offtaker: ~60% state, ~40% corporate
|
|
|
In development post-2025
4 GW
Net : 2
Covered by PPA
|
Offshore wind PPAs under negotiation
|
|
~60% of portfolio (>20 GW) already covered by PPA
All figures at 05/02/2021
7 GW in Operation
Producing ~6 TWh/y of electricity
By developer
GW
By technology
GW gross
By geography
GW gross
20% wind
FranceIndia
80%
solar
Asia OceaniaSouth America
~4.5 years average asset age 18 years remaining PPA duration at average PPA price > 110 $/MWh
Rest of Europe
Africa Middle East
North
America
* Group share
5 GW in Construction
By technology
GW gross
By geography
GW gross
40% wind
India
Onshore
Asia Oceania
Offshore
60% solar
South America
21 years average PPA duration at PPA price ~55 $/MWh
FranceRest of EuropeMiddle East
* Group share
2025 pipeline > 20 GW
Targeting > 10% equity IRR
By technology
GW gross
By geography
GW gross
10%
wind
Onshore
India
France
Offshore
Asia/Oceania South America
Spain
90% solar
North America
9 GW under PPA 20 years average PPA duration at PPA price ~45 $/MWh
* Group share, pre-farm-down
Rest of Europe
4 GW offshore wind post-2025 pipeline
2020
2021
Growing profitable power generation from Renewables
Renewables production (Group share)
TWh
Renewables Proportional EBITDA (Group share)*
B$
0.5
4
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Targeting > 30 TWh by 2025
3 B$ Group share net debt **
* Including proportional share of equity affiliates ** At December 31, 2020
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document.
These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.
These adjustment items include:
(i)
Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual.
However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects for some transactions differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
This document also contains extra-financial performance indicators, including a carbon intensity indicator for energy products used by Total customers, that measures the average greenhouse gas emissions of those products, from their production to their end use, per unit of energy. This indicator covers the direct GHG emissions of production and processing facilities (scope 1) and their indirect emissions associated with energy purchase (Scope 2), as well as the emissions associated with the use of products by the customers of the Group (Scope 3) which Total does not control (for the definitions of scopes 1, 2 and 3, refer to Total's Universal Registration Document).
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities offered in any potential capital markets transaction will be made by means of a prospectus.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier - Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
