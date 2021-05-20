Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Total SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/20 06:02:45 am
38.12 EUR   -0.69%
05:43aTotal Advances Uganda's Tilenga Oil Project
DJ
03:49aTOTAL  : Signs 10-Year Renewable Power Deal With Merck
MT
03:25aTOTAL  : Merck & Co Sign 10-Year Renewable Power Supply Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total Advances Uganda's Tilenga Oil Project

05/20/2021 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Nicholas Bariyo

KAMPALA Uganda--French oil giant Total SA is advancing its Tilenga oil fields in Uganda weeks after reaching a deal for the project's export pipeline, said Jean-Yves Poulet, head of Total's Ugandan unit.

Site preparation activities for the 190,000 barrels-a-day project have started, in preparation for the main construction activities, Mr. Poulet said. Oil production from the project, which involves six oil fields, is expected to start in 2025 and it will be pumped through a 900-mile pipeline to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

Uganda-based contractor Mota-Engil is currently constructing drainage, internal roads at the site that will host the Tilenga Central Processing Facility, yards and camps. Total says some $10 billion is required to develop the oil fields and pipeline.

Total holds a majority stake in the project, which is being jointly developed with CNOOC Ltd.

Write to Nicholas Bariyo at Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 0542ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 3.16% 8.81 End-of-day quote.22.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.94% 65.18 Delayed Quote.32.53%
TOTAL SE -0.65% 38.12 Real-time Quote.8.74%
WTI -1.78% 62.08 Delayed Quote.35.22%
All news about TOTAL SE
05:43aTotal Advances Uganda's Tilenga Oil Project
DJ
03:49aTOTAL  : Signs 10-Year Renewable Power Deal With Merck
MT
03:25aTOTAL  : Merck & Co Sign 10-Year Renewable Power Supply Deal
MT
03:17aTotal Agrees Five-Year LNG Supply Deal with ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel JV
MT
02:51aTotal, Merck & Co. Sign 10-Year Power Purchase Deal
DJ
02:39aSPAIN : Total Signs a 45 MW Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Me..
BU
02:20aINDIA : Total Signs 5-year LNG Supply Agreement with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
PU
02:06aSPAIN : Total signs a 45 MW renewable corporate power purchase agreement with Me..
PU
01:19aTotal Inks LNG-Supply Deal With ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
DJ
12:53aSPAIN : Total Signs a 45 MW Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Me..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 B - -
Net income 2021 12 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 6,81%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,20 $
Last Close Price 46,71 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE8.74%123 368
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.57%1 894 788
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.44%154 249
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%131 664
GAZPROM20.94%82 473
EQUINOR ASA25.15%71 652