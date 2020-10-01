Total : Becoming a world leader in renewables 0 10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Becominga world leader in renewables All regions growing significantly Global solar and wind capacity GW 4000 Africa, Middle East, ROW South America 3000 +10% Rest of Asia per year India USA 2000 Europe 1000 China 2020 2030 Solar capturing ~70% of capacity additions Reference: Total Energy Outlook 2020, momentum scenario Becoming a world leader in renewables | 1 Renewables & Power: growing ambition over the last 5 years Ignis Powertis Solarbay JV Adani Green SOLAR DISTRIBUTED GENERATION Al Kharsaah Global Wind Power JV Envision Erebus Seagreen 1 JV Macquarie (Korea) EDP portfolio CCGT KKR JV Tianneng/Saft CCGT EPH ACC (JV Peugeot) 2011 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 8 B$ investments over 2016-20 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 2 Alreadywell established in Renewables Renewables gross capacity GW ~ 7 GW 6 Wind 3 Solar 2017 2018 2019 2020 4 B$ capital employed end 2020 Positioned on all high growth markets Solar farms

Solar DG

Wind onshore

Wind offshore

Batteries Experienced teams and partners Capital light model Becoming a world leader in renewables | 3 Building on 2020 dynamic to raise the bar +10 GW in 2020 with equity return > 10% Gross renewable capacity GW 40 30 20 10 India In operation* 35 GW Spain Wind Yet to find France Solar Qatar In development Seagreen In construction Already in 2025 portfolio Capturing profitable opportunities with low entry cost * As of July 2020 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 4 France: balanced position in wind and solar 1 GW > 4 GW in operation by 2025 end-2020 Wind Solar Quadran created in 2013 50% wind/50% solar in 2020 Growing market share to ~10% by 2025 Acquisition of Global Wind Power in 2020 Onshore wind developer

> 1 GW of project pipeline Benefiting from integration: ~2.5 GW CCGT in 2020

3.5 M power customers in 2020 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 5 Spain: building a strong position 5 GW 850 MW 2.5 M pipelines gas & power 700 MW 360 MW customers 1150 MW 450 MW 350 MW 600 MW 340 MW 200 MW Ignis 850 MW Powertis Powertis CCGT Typical milestones Financing, PPA Construction and EPC signed starts Grid access and Administrative Working permit authorization start up land secured granted granted Acquired pipelines from 3 developers in 2020 Phased payments as developers de-risk projects 100% grid connection rights

~ 60% land secured > 10% equity IRR Upside from Integration with EDP acquisition: 850 MW CCGT

A portfolio of 2.5 M power and gas customers Becoming a world leader in renewables | 6 Greening all power used by our European operations Reducing Scope 2 CO2 emissions in Europe by 2 Mt/y Netherlands Germany Belgium France Our Total sites Consuming ~6 TWh in operated industrial sites, commercial sites and offices Our trading Interfacing with local Power markets and Group entities Our solar farms Spain Solar farms producing ~10 TWh by 2025 Selling excess power A corporate in-house PPAto 3rd parties mobilizing renewable and trading expertise Becoming a world leader in renewables | 7 Qatar: developing first large-scale solar power plant Strengthening long term hydrocarbons partnership 800 MW ~10% Qatar peak power demand Iran Al Kharsaah Saudi ArabiaQatar United Arab Emirates JV Total/Marubeni/Qatar Petroleum/QEWC The first GW-size project 2,000,000 solar modules

3,000 people during construction ~0.5 B$ project investment 25-yearPPA record levelized electricity cost of 14.5 $/MWh Starting up from 2021 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 8 Buildingon partnership with Adani in India Adani Green Energy Ltd, the largest solar developer in the world 100 MW > 2 GW ~500 M$ in operation 220 MW 100 MW investment 100 MW 20 MW 100 MW 50 MW 810 MW Kamuthi: 650 MW The largest solar farm in India 2019: partnership in LNG and city gas with Adani 2020: 50/50 JV with Adani Green Energy Ltd Assets in 11 states

25-year PPA Total equity IRR 13% India: very strong support from government for renewables Objective 175 GW by 2022 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 9 Total Eren: fast growing global position Global footprint 1.8 GW 5 GW in operation by 2022 In operation and construction In development Prospect Eren founded in 2012 Total shareholder since 2017, 30% today 100 assets in operation in 15 countries (50% solar, 50% wind) Option to acquire remaining shares in 2023 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 10 Solar distributed generation Leveraging global footprint and customer proximity Commercial and industrial market Delivering competitive renewable electricity Capacity GW 300 +15% Row per year ME/Africa India 200 USA Europe Europe Offering global solutions to multinational 100 companies China Solarization of retail network and Group sites JV 50/50 with Envision in China > 100 customer sites in operation and 2020 2025 construction, 200 MW by end-2020 High growing demand for on site generation 3 GW by 2025 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 11 New SunPower: the solar DG arm for Total on the US market SunPower 52% ownership North America DG Energy Services #1 in commercial business, #2 in residential

Strong go to market channels

Expanding market through storage & services offerings

Capital / Opex light model Focusing on DG and storage markets Maxeon Solar Technologies 36% ownership Global Solar Panel Business Successful spin off in August 2020

Partnership with TZS, a global Chinese supplier of silicon wafers (29% shareholding of Maxeon)

Developing next generation solar panel technology with significant manufacturing cost savings Deploying advanced technologies at scale Becoming a world leader in renewables | 12 Seagreen: first big step in offshore wind 3.7 B$ Up to 1.5 GW Capex Seagreen 51% Total / 49% SSE 1.1 GW starting up end-2022 with 0.4 GW possible extension 50% load factor

70% covered by PPA Becoming a world leader in renewables | 13 Pioneer in floating offshore wind technology Fueling post-2025 growth UK: up to 400 MW Erebus Valorous United Kingdom 80% Total / 20% Blue Energy Semi-sub technology Lease secured Erebus target FID 2024 (100 MW) First floating offshore wind South Korea: > 2,000 MW South Korea Gray Whale 3 x 500 MW Jindo Port Hamilton 420 MW 420 MW 50% Total / 50% Macquarie Exclusive rights to collect wind data Priority to secure lease Target FID 2023 (500 MW) Scaling up in floating offshore wind Becoming a world leader in renewables | 14 E&P know-how: key competitive advantage in floating offshore wind Opening huge development potential up to 10x fixed offshore wind Proven oil & gas technologies TLP Semi-Sub Spar Leveraging O&G competencies Offshore architecture Large EPC management Supply chain Offshore logistics & operations > 60 m water depth Priority for R&D and Innovation: 20 M$/y budget Becoming a world leader in renewables | 15 Global footprint for building a unique renewables portfolio Europe Middle East US 15,000 MW 2,000 MW China 3,000 MW 3,000 MW Rest of Asia 2,000 MW Africa India 1,000 MW 6,000 MW South America 3,000 MW New regions rebalancing Group geopolitical profile Presence by 2025 Becoming a world leader in renewables | 16 Disclaimer This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto. Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group. These adjustment items include: ((i) Special items Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years. (ii) Inventory valuation effect The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors. In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In,First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In,First-Out) and the replacement cost. (iii) Effect of changes in fair value The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects for some transactions differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS. IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices. TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect. Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence. The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value. Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar(€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros. This document also contains extra-financial performance indicators, including a carbon intensity indicator for energy products used by Total customers, that measures the average greenhouse gas emissions of those products, from their production to their end use, per unit of energy. This indicator covers the direct GHG emissions of production and processing facilities (scope 1) and their indirect emissions associated with energy purchase (Scope 2), as well as the emissions associated with the use of products by the customers of the Group (Scope 3) which Total does not control (for the definitions of scopes 1, 2 and 3, refer to Total's Universal Registration Document). Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier - Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov. 