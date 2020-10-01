Log in
TOTAL : The mobility revolution
PU
TOTAL : From Net Zero ambition to Total Strategy
PU
TOTAL : Becoming a world leader in renewables
PU
Total : Becoming a world leader in renewables

10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Becominga world leader in renewables

All regions growing significantly

Global solar and wind capacity

GW

4000

Africa, Middle East, ROW

South America

3000

+10%

Rest of Asia

per year

India

USA

2000

Europe

1000

China

2020

2030

Solar capturing ~70% of capacity additions

Reference: Total Energy Outlook 2020, momentum scenario

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

1

Renewables & Power: growing ambition over the last 5 years

Ignis

Powertis

Solarbay

JV Adani Green

SOLAR DISTRIBUTED GENERATION

Al Kharsaah

Global Wind Power

JV Envision

Erebus

Seagreen 1

JV Macquarie (Korea)

EDP portfolio

CCGT KKR

JV Tianneng/Saft

CCGT EPH

ACC (JV Peugeot)

2011

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

8 B$ investments over 2016-20

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

2

Alreadywell established in Renewables

Renewables gross capacity

GW

~ 7 GW

6

Wind

3

Solar

2017

2018

2019

2020

4 B$ capital employed end 2020

Positioned on all high growth markets

  • Solar farms
  • Solar DG
  • Wind onshore
  • Wind offshore
  • Batteries

Experienced teams and partners

Capital light model

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

3

Building on 2020 dynamic to raise the bar

+10 GW in 2020 with equity return > 10%

Gross renewable capacity

GW

40

30

20

10

India

In operation*

35 GW

Spain

Wind

Yet to find

France

Solar

Qatar

In development

Seagreen

In construction

Already in

2025

portfolio

Capturing profitable opportunities with low entry cost

* As of July 2020

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

4

France: balanced position in wind and solar

1 GW

> 4 GW

in operation

by 2025

end-2020

Wind

Solar

Quadran created in 2013

50% wind/50% solar in 2020

Growing market share to ~10% by 2025

Acquisition of Global Wind Power in 2020

  • Onshore wind developer
  • > 1 GW of project pipeline

Benefiting from integration:

  • ~2.5 GW CCGT in 2020
  • 3.5 M power customers in 2020

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

5

Spain: building a strong position

5 GW

850 MW

2.5 M

pipelines

gas & power

700 MW

360 MW

customers

1150 MW

450 MW

350 MW

600 MW

340 MW

200 MW

Ignis

850 MW

Powertis

Powertis

CCGT

Typical milestones

Financing, PPA

Construction

and EPC signed

starts

Grid access and

Administrative

Working permit

authorization

start up

land secured

granted

granted

Acquired pipelines from 3 developers in 2020

Phased payments as developers de-risk projects

  • 100% grid connection rights
  • ~ 60% land secured

> 10% equity IRR

Upside from Integration with EDP acquisition:

  • 850 MW CCGT
  • A portfolio of 2.5 M power and gas customers

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

6

Greening all power used by our European operations

Reducing Scope 2 CO2 emissions in Europe by 2 Mt/y

Netherlands

Germany

Belgium

France

Our Total sites

Consuming

~6 TWh in operated industrial sites, commercial sites and offices

Our trading

Interfacing with local Power markets and Group entities

Our solar farms

Spain

Solar farms

producing ~10 TWh by 2025

Selling excess power

A corporate in-house PPAto 3rd parties mobilizing renewable and trading expertise

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

7

Qatar: developing first large-scale solar power plant

Strengthening long term hydrocarbons partnership

800 MW

~10%

Qatar peak

power demand

Iran

Al Kharsaah

Saudi

ArabiaQatar

United Arab

Emirates

JV Total/Marubeni/Qatar Petroleum/QEWC

The first GW-size project

  • 2,000,000 solar modules
  • 3,000 people during construction

~0.5 B$ project investment

25-yearPPA record levelized electricity cost of 14.5 $/MWh

Starting up from 2021

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

8

Buildingon partnership with Adani in India

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the largest solar developer in the world

100 MW

> 2 GW

~500 M$

in operation

220 MW

100 MW

investment

100 MW

20 MW

100 MW

50 MW 810 MW

Kamuthi: 650 MW

The largest solar farm in India

2019: partnership in LNG and city gas with Adani

2020: 50/50 JV with Adani Green Energy Ltd

  • Assets in 11 states
  • 25-yearPPA

Total equity IRR 13%

India: very strong support from government for renewables

Objective 175 GW by 2022

Becoming a world leader in renewables |

9

Total Eren: fast growing global position

Global footprint

1.8 GW

5 GW

in operation

by 2022

In operation and construction

In development

Prospect

Eren founded in 2012

Total shareholder since 2017, 30% today

100 assets in operation in 15 countries (50% solar, 50% wind)

Option to acquire remaining shares in 2023

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 10

Solar distributed generation

Leveraging global footprint and customer proximity

Commercial and industrial market

Delivering competitive renewable electricity

Capacity

GW

300

+15%

Row

per year

ME/Africa

India

200

USA

Europe

Europe

Offering global solutions to multinational

100

companies

China

Solarization of retail network and Group sites

JV 50/50 with Envision in China

> 100 customer sites in operation and

2020

2025

construction, 200 MW by end-2020

High growing demand for on site generation

3 GW by 2025

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 11

New SunPower: the solar DG arm for Total on the US market

SunPower

52% ownership

North America DG Energy Services

  • #1 in commercial business, #2 in residential
  • Strong go to market channels
  • Expanding market through storage & services offerings
  • Capital / Opex light model

Focusing on DG and storage markets

Maxeon Solar Technologies

36% ownership

Global Solar Panel Business

  • Successful spin off in August 2020
  • Partnership with TZS, a global Chinese supplier of silicon wafers (29% shareholding of Maxeon)
  • Developing next generation solar panel technology with significant manufacturing cost savings

Deploying advanced technologies at scale

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 12

Seagreen: first big step in offshore wind

3.7 B$

Up to

1.5 GW

Capex

Seagreen

51% Total / 49% SSE

1.1 GW starting up end-2022 with 0.4 GW possible extension

  • 50% load factor
    70% covered by PPA

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 13

Pioneer in floating offshore wind technology

Fueling post-2025 growth

UK: up to 400 MW

Erebus

Valorous

United

Kingdom

80% Total / 20% Blue Energy Semi-sub technology

Lease secured

Erebus target FID 2024 (100 MW)

First floating offshore wind

South Korea: > 2,000 MW

South Korea

Gray Whale

3 x 500 MW

Jindo

Port Hamilton

420 MW

420 MW

50% Total / 50% Macquarie

Exclusive rights to collect wind data

Priority to secure lease

Target FID 2023 (500 MW)

Scaling up in floating offshore wind

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 14

E&P know-how: key competitive advantage in floating offshore wind

Opening huge development potential up to 10x fixed offshore wind

Proven oil & gas technologies

TLP

Semi-Sub

Spar

Leveraging O&G competencies

Offshore architecture

Large EPC management

Supply chain

Offshore logistics & operations

> 60 m water depth

Priority for R&D and Innovation: 20 M$/y budget

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 15

Global footprint for building a unique renewables portfolio

Europe

Middle East

US

15,000 MW

2,000 MW

China

3,000 MW

3,000 MW

Rest of Asia

2,000 MW

Africa

India

1,000 MW

6,000 MW

South America

3,000 MW

New regions rebalancing Group geopolitical profile

Presence by 2025

Becoming a world leader in renewables | 16

