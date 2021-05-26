Total Buys 20% Stake in Hydrogen-Taxi Operator

By Kim Richters

France's Total SE said Wednesday that it has acquired a 20% stake in hydrogen-taxi company Hysetco.

The oil major didn't disclose the financial terms of the investment in the French company, which operates the hydrogen-mobility project under the Hype brand.

Hysetco is a joint-venture created by a number of companies including industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide SA and auto maker Toyota Motor Corp.

