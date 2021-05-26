Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Total SE
  News
  Summary
    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Total Buys 20% Stake in Hydrogen-Taxi Operator

05/26/2021 | 02:49am EDT
By Kim Richters

France's Total SE said Wednesday that it has acquired a 20% stake in hydrogen-taxi company Hysetco.

The oil major didn't disclose the financial terms of the investment in the French company, which operates the hydrogen-mobility project under the Hype brand.

Hysetco is a joint-venture created by a number of companies including industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide SA and auto maker Toyota Motor Corp.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0248ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.57% 141.86 Real-time Quote.5.10%
TOTAL SE -0.18% 38.31 Real-time Quote.8.58%
WTI 0.32% 66.159 Delayed Quote.32.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 B - -
Net income 2021 12 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,72%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,31 $
Last Close Price 46,94 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE8.58%123 342
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 884 178
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.44%152 631
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.50%125 077
GAZPROM22.24%83 320
EQUINOR ASA23.68%69 597