    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG Project -- Update

04/26/2021 | 06:05am EDT
-The French oil major declared force majeure in Mozambique due to security concerns

-All personnel was withdrawn from the Afungi project site

-The decision follows deadly attacks by Islamic State-linked insurgents 

 
   By Giulia Petroni

Total SE on Monday declared force majeure on its $20-billion liquefied-natural-gas project in northern Mozambique and withdrew all personnel from the Afungi site due to security concerns in the area.

The French oil-and-gas major said the decision comes in light of the situation in the north of Cabo Delgado province, where extremist rebels affiliated with Islamic State have staged a number of attacks.

Total said it hopes action by the Mozambique government and its regional and international partners will help restore security and stability in the province.

Force majeure relieves a company from performing its contractual obligations due to an event beyond its control.

At the end of March, Total had already reduced its workforce at the site to a strict minimum and suspended the project following deadly attacks by insurgents on a nearby town.

Total's subsidiary Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada operates the LNG site with a 26.5% participating interest.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 0604ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL SE -0.04% 36.765 Real-time Quote.4.18%
WTI -1.29% 61.109 Delayed Quote.28.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 10 610 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,17%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE4.18%116 640
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 884 078
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.57%143 537
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.33%87 009
GAZPROM9.35%73 397
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY26.06%67 543
