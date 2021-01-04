Log in
TOTAL SE

(FP)
Total : Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt

01/04/2021 | 02:39am EST
Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

An international consortium led by Total (Total 35% Operator, Shell 30%, KUFPEC 25%, Tharwa 10%) and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding company (EGAS) have signed an exploration and production agreement for the North Ras Kanayis Offshore block located in the Herodotus Basin, offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

This exploration block covers an area of 4,550 sq km, extending from 5 to 150 km from the shore, with water depths ranging from 50 to 3,200 m. The Herodotus Basin is an underexplored area and the agreement includes a 3D seismic campaign during the first three years.

‘‘Total is pleased to further strengthen its Eastern Mediterranean position as an operator of this exploration and production agreement’’, commented Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total. “We are excited by the exploration potential of the North Ras Kanayis Offshore block. It reinforces our presence in Egypt, following a gas discovery made in July 2020 with the Bashrush well on the North El Hammad license, to be developed through a tie-in to nearby existing infrastructure.

Total holds a working interest of 25% in the North El Hammad license, alongside operator ENI (37.5%) and BP (37.5%).

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


