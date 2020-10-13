Total, Google Cloud Develop Tool to Map Solar Energy Potential

By Joshua Kirby



Total SE said Tuesday that it has joined with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud to develop a mapping tool that will more accurately assess the solar-energy potential of people's homes.

The French energy company said the tool, which is called Solar Mapper, will help to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by using algorithms that provide better data quality from satellite images than current tools. Solar Mapper will also provide more accurate estimations of solar potential, the company said, as well as greater geographical coverage.

In France, Solar Mapper provides geographical coverage of more than 90%, the company said.

Combining Total's expertise in solar energy with Google Cloud's databases and artificial intelligence will allow the company to deploy solar panels to people's roofs more quickly, said Marie-Noelle Semeria, Total's chief technology officer.

The company said it also plans to apply Solar Mapper to businesses, targeting industrial and commercial buildings and installations.

