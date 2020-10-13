Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total, Google Cloud Develop Tool to Map Solar Energy Potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:23am EDT

By Joshua Kirby

Total SE said Tuesday that it has joined with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud to develop a mapping tool that will more accurately assess the solar-energy potential of people's homes.

The French energy company said the tool, which is called Solar Mapper, will help to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by using algorithms that provide better data quality from satellite images than current tools. Solar Mapper will also provide more accurate estimations of solar potential, the company said, as well as greater geographical coverage.

In France, Solar Mapper provides geographical coverage of more than 90%, the company said.

Combining Total's expertise in solar energy with Google Cloud's databases and artificial intelligence will allow the company to deploy solar panels to people's roofs more quickly, said Marie-Noelle Semeria, Total's chief technology officer.

The company said it also plans to apply Solar Mapper to businesses, targeting industrial and commercial buildings and installations.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0322ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.58% 1564.59 Delayed Quote.16.81%
TOTAL SE -0.47% 29.585 Real-time Quote.-39.67%
WTI -0.63% 39.43 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOTAL SE
03:23aTotal, Google Cloud Develop Tool to Map Solar Energy Potential
DJ
02:57aBritain's SSE sells stake in West Yorkshire facilities for £995 million
RE
02:55aTotal and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar ..
DJ
02:41aTOTAL : and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar E..
BU
10/12Energy companies restore U.S. Gulf production after hurricane
RE
10/12France to rein in export guarantees for oil and gas industry
RE
10/12ICE says to launch ADNOC's Murban oil futures early in 2021
RE
10/11Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
RE
10/10TOTAL : Says Hurricane Cut Power at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 236 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 8,86%
Capitalization 92 168 M 92 146 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,10 $
Last Close Price 35,06 $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-39.67%92 146
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.99%1 915 954
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.43%106 075
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.48%101 730
GAZPROM-34.09%51 453
EQUINOR ASA-22.59%48 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group