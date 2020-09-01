Log in
TOTAL SE

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total, Macquarie to Develop Floating Offshore Wind Portfolio in South Korea

09/01/2020 | 03:10am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Total SE said Tuesday that it partnered with Macquarie Group Ltd.'s Green Investment Group to develop a portfolio of five floating offshore wind projects in South Korea with a potential cumulated capacity of more than two gigawatts.

The energy major said the first project of around 500 megawatts is aimed to be launched by the end of 2023. The projects will be located off the eastern and southern coasts of the country.

South Korea "has a significant potential for the development of a floating offshore wind segment benefiting from a strong governmental support and a unique set of local competencies," Total said.

The 50/50 partnership, which is subject to approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions, will become effective in the fall.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.42% 127.7 End-of-day quote.-7.36%
TOTAL SE 0.48% 33.255 Real-time Quote.-32.72%
WTI 0.59% 43.126 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 B - -
Net income 2020 -5 913 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,9x
Yield 2020 7,89%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 39,51 $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-32.72%104 017
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.85%1 870 753
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-52.30%113 572
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%112 223
GAZPROM-29.52%58 125
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-27.47%54 719
