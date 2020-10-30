Log in
Total : Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At 0.66/share

10/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

The Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, and declared the distribution of the third 2020 interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the first and second 2020 interim dividends. This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively, according to the following timetable:

 

Shareholders

ADS holders

Ex-dividend date

March 25, 2021

March 23, 2021

Payment date

April 1, 2021

April 19, 2021

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 122 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 468 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 10,6%
Capitalization 77 130 M 77 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 29,34 $
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-48.92%77 028
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.40%1 822 785
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-44.25%104 472
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-59.96%89 832
GAZPROM-39.34%46 181
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-36.08%42 435
