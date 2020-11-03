Log in
Total : Quadran to Develop Solar Plants for Lhoist in France

11/03/2020 | 11:17am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Total SE said Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Total Quadran has entered into an exclusive partnership with Lhoist SA to develop solar power plants at several sites in France.

Total Quadran will develop plants with total capacity of more than 83 megawatts at 11 sites of Lhoist, with four of these plants allowing the producer of lime and other minerals to self-consume the energy produced on site.

The power plant projects will be presented to the Energy Regulatory Commission to get a feed-in tariff --an incentive paid to renewable-energy producers for each unit of electricity sent to the grid-- and will be commissioned by 2023, Total said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1116ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL SE 2.45% 27.755 Real-time Quote.-44.94%
WTI 1.69% 37.62 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
