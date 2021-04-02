Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total : France's Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid clashes - sources

04/02/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - French energy company Total has pulled all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique amid ongoing clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican military, two sources with direct knowledge of the Afungi site's operations told Reuters.

Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney in Johannesburg and David Lewis in Nairobi Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet in Paris Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Alexandra Zavis and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL SE -1.70% 39.1 Real-time Quote.10.76%
All news about TOTAL SE
12:36pTOTAL  : France's Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid cla..
RE
09:34aTOTAL  : France's Total pulls all staff from Mozambique gas site amid clashes -s..
RE
04/01TOTAL SE  : Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regul..
DJ
04/01TOTAL SE : Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regula..
BU
04/01TOTAL  : Capital et droits de vote au 31 mars 2021 (pdf – 89 Ko)
PU
04/01TOTAL  : Draft resolutions (pdf - 263 KB)
PU
04/01TOTAL  : Board of Directors Report on the resolutions (pdf - 410 KB)
PU
04/01IMMOBEL  : Total Signs Lease With Immobel For New Belgian HQ
MT
04/01TOTAL  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Total's Price Target to $60 From $54, Maintains O..
MT
04/01TOTAL  : releases its Universal Registration Document 2020 and its Form 20-F 202..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 881 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 6,71%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 55,34 $
Last Close Price 46,05 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE10.76%120 979
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 889 458
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.05%148 903
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.67%113 154
GAZPROM6.14%69 944
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.00%69 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ