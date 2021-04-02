Total : France's Total pulls staff from natural gas site in Mozambique amid clashes - sources

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - French energy company
Total has pulled all its staff from its Afungi natural
gas project site in northern Mozambique amid ongoing clashes
between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican
military, two sources with direct knowledge of the Afungi site's
operations told Reuters.
Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of
construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence,
declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
