By Kim Richters

Total SE said Monday that its renewable energy subsidiary Total Quadran has won 50 megawatts of solar projects.

The French energy major said it received the contract in a national tender from the regulator for the French electricity and gas markets.

Total has been awarded nearly 400 megawatts of solar projects in the last 18 months, the company said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0239ET