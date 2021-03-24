Total : to resume Mozambique LNG work after security reinforced

MAPUTO, March 24 (Reuters) - Total will restart
construction at its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG)
development in Mozambique after the government increased
security, the French energy firm said on Wednesday.
In January, Total withdrew most of its workforce from the
site in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado,
where there has been an insurgency, now linked to Islamic State,
since 2017, after an attack nearby.
The company asked the government for additional security
measures, including a 25 kilometer secure buffer zone around the
site.
It said on Wednesday this had now been implemented, allowing
for the "gradual remobilisation" of the project's workforce and
a resumption of construction work.
"The government of Mozambique has declared the area within a
25 km perimeter surrounding the Mozambique LNG project as a
special security area," Total said in a statement.
It added that other measures including the reinforcement of
security infrastructure and strengthening of Mozambique's
security forces had also been implemented.
Total said control of the 25 km zone remains ensured
exclusively by Mozambique's public security forces, and that the
government had committed that the personnel assigned to protect
the project would act in line with international human rights
standards.
Amnesty International this month accused both government
forces and insurgents of committing war crimes in the province,
where insurgents have stepped up their attacks over the last
year.
In 2020 the group began regularly taking over entire towns.
The conflict has killed more than 2,500 people, according to
the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a
consultancy that tracks political violence.
Some 700,000 more have been forced from their homes,
according to estimates by the United Nations.
