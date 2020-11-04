Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 06:46:33 am
27.535 EUR   -0.79%
11/03LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/03WOOLWORTHS : 1Q Sales Rise Amid Pandemic
DJ
11/03Australia's Woolworths says Q1 sales surged on lockdown demand, sees higher costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total seeks to sell stakes in Angolan oilfields -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total

LONDON (Reuters) - Total is seeking to sell stakes in a number of Angolan oilfields, in what is seen as an early sign of an expected wave of divestments by big energy companies from the West African country, industry sources said.

Total could raise around $300 million from the sale of its 20% stake in Angola's offshore Block 14, which includes the Tombua-Landana, Kuito fields as well as a cluster of fields that make the BBLT project, the sources said.

Chevron-operated Block 14 produced around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019.

Total declined to comment.

The sale of Total's stake in Block 14 is part of the company's drive to focus on its larger and more profitable oil and gas fields in Angola, where it remains the largest operator, one of the sources said.

Last December, Total and its partners extended their production licence in Angola's giant Block 17.

Total and rivals including BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil aim to sell tens of billions worth of oil and gas assets around the world in the coming years to reduce debt that ballooned following the collapse in oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis.

Those disposals are expected to include a number of stakes in Angolan oilfields, where production is generally more complex and expensive than other basins, the sources said.

For the European companies, the sales are also part of a long-term strategy to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and power markets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Unlike most big oil companies, Total does not provide a clear divestment target.

HSBC analysts, however, estimate that Total will sell around 200,000 bpd of production over the coming decade to meet its target of keeping production unchanged until 2025.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Ron Bousso


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.45% 335 Delayed Quote.-41.40%
TOTAL SE -0.94% 27.535 Real-time Quote.-43.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOTAL SE
11/03LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/03WOOLWORTHS : 1Q Sales Rise Amid Pandemic
DJ
11/03Australia's Woolworths says Q1 sales surged on lockdown demand, sees higher c..
RE
11/03TOTAL : Quadran to Develop Solar Plants for Lhoist in France
DJ
11/03France's Total Renews Oil Exploration Deal in Congo
DJ
11/03TOTAL SA : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/02TOTAL : maintains the third 2020 interim dividend at EUR0.66 share
AQ
11/02TOTAL : Non-financial Reporting, Total discloses its first SASB report
AQ
11/02TOTAL SA : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
11/02TOTAL SA : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 859 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 9,52%
Capitalization 85 798 M 85 604 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,35 $
Last Close Price 32,64 $
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-43.59%85 604
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.41%1 833 396
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.94%106 101
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-55.74%102 949
GAZPROM-37.37%47 984
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-34.89%44 928
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group