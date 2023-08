Totalbanken A/S (the Bank) is a Denmark-based regional bank. The Bank is engaged in the provision of banking products and financial services to both private and corporate customers on the Danish island of Funen. The Bank's product and services portfolio includes loans, pension funds, non-life insurance, mortgage, savings accounts, credit cards, currency exchange and investment services, which are offered in cooperation with, among others, Bankinvest. It also offers the online banking facility, Netbank. The Company is active through branches in Aarup, Odense, Tarup, Tommerup and Vissenbjerg. In July 2013, it acquired all shares outstanding in Dansk Erhvervsfinansiering A/S.

Sector Banks