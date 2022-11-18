TotalEnergies EP Gabon : Communiqué des résultats du 3e trimestre 2022 (EN)

Third quarter and first nine months of 2022 statements

Selling price

The selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon averaged $90.1/b in the third quarter 2022, down 20% compared to the second quarter 2022.

Over the first nine months of 2022, the average selling price amounted 96.7 $/b, increasing by 54% compared to a year earlier, benefiting from worldwide oil prices increase.

Production

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's equity share of operated and non-operated oil production amounted

17.8 kb/d in the third quarter 2022, up 46% compared to the second quarter 2022. This variation marks a recovery in production at the expecting level after the Cap Lopez oil terminal incident operated by one-third, which has been caused a production shutdown on all operated fields by TotalEnergies EP Gabon.

Over the first nine months of 2022, TotalEnergies EP Gabon's equity share of operated oil production amounted to 15.5 kb/d, down 38% compared to a year earlier. Apart from the TotalEnergies EP Gabon perimeter evolution following the divestment in seven mature offshore fields (Grondin non-operated sector) completed in December 2021, this retreat is mainly due to:

A damage to a subsea electrical cable supplying the Anguille and Torpille offshore fields, which has been restored on January 15, 2022,

The incident occurred at Cap Lopez oil terminal which impacted TotalEnergies EP Gabon production at the second quarter 2022,

A damage on the Anguille and Torpille sectors gas compressor whose reparation has been finalized, respectively, in the first and second quarter.

Revenues

The third quarter 2022 revenues amounted to $150 million, up sharply by 95% compared to second quarter 2022, thanks to crude oil sales volumes by the Enterprise and despite the selling price down. Indeed, the TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil sales volumes amounted 1.67 Mb in the third quarter, against 0.64 Mb in the second quarter 2022.

Over the first nine months of 2022, revenues reached $415 million, down 25% compared to a year earlier. This variation is explained by TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil sales volume decline related to the lower production and combined with the absence of revenues related to treatment and storage activities following Cap Lopez oil terminal divestment in December 2021, partially offset by average selling price increase during the period.