    GA0000121459

TOTALENERGIES EP GABON

(EC)
2023-02-15
170.50 EUR   +1.49%
Totalenergies Ep Gabon : Communiqué production et chiffre d'affaires EN
PU
TotalEnergies Unit Extends Partnership With Gabon, Signs New Production Sharing Deal
MT
TotalEnergies EP Gabon Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2022
CI
TotalEnergies EP Gabon : Communiqué production et chiffre d'affaires EN

02/15/2023 | 12:58pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

TotalEnergies EP Gabon

2022 REVENUES

Port-Gentil - February 15, 2023

Main Financial Indicators

2022

2022

2021

2020

vs.

2021

Average Brent Price

$/b

101.3

70.9

41.8

+43%

Average TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude price (1)

$/b

94.2

64.8

36.5

+45%

Crude oil production

kb/d (2)

15.8

15.0

19.1

+5%

from fields operated by TotalEnergies EP Gabon

Crude oil production from TotalEnergies EP Gabon

kb/j

15.8

22.9

25.6

-31%

interests (3)

Sales volumes (4)

Mb (5)

5.1

8.9

10.2

-43%

Revenues (6)

M$

521

655

435

-20%

  1. The crude price calculation excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contract, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state.
  2. kb/d: Thousand barrels per day.
  3. Including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contract.
  4. Sales volumes excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contract, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state.
  5. Mb: Million of barrels.
  6. Revenue from hydrocarbon sales and services (transportation, processing and storage), including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

2022 Revenues

Selling price

The average selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon reached $94.2/b during 2022, sharp increase of 45% compared to 2022 ($64.8/b).

Production

In 2022, TotalEnergies EP Gabon's equity share of operated and non-operated oil production amounted 15.8 kb/d, down 31% compared to 2021 (22.9 kb/d).

This variation is mainly explained by:

  • TotalEnergies EP Gabon perimeter evolution following the divestment in seven mature offshore fields (Grondin non-operated sector) completed in December 2021,
  • A nineteen (19) days production shutdown occurred at Cap Lopez oil terminal,
  • Damages occurred on the Anguille and Torpille sectors gas compressor.

Revenues

The 2022 revenues amounted $521 million against $655 million in 2021. This variation reflects TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil sales volume diminution as well as the absence of revenues related to treatment and storage activities following Cap Lopez oil terminal divestment, partially offset by average selling price increase during the period.

***

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Contacts TotalEnergies EP Gabon actionnariat-epgabon@totalenergies.com

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.coml @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

@TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies Company" and "Company" appearing in this document are used to refer to TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that TotalEnergies SE controls directly or indirectly. Similarly, the terms "we", "us", "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE holds a stake directly or indirectly are separate and autonomous legal persons. TotalEnergies SE cannot be held liable for acts or omissions emanating from these companies.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are dependent on risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries undertakes or assumes any commitment or responsibility to investors or any other stakeholder to update or revise, in particular as a result of new information or future events, any or all of the statements, forward-looking information, trends or objectives contained in this document. Information regarding risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on TotalEnergies' financial results or operations is also available in the most up-to-date versions of the Universal Registration Document filed by TotalEnergies SE with the Autorité des marchés financiers and Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies EP Gabon SA published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 17:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
