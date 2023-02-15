TotalEnergies EP Gabon : Communiqué production et chiffre d'affaires EN

Selling price

The average selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon reached $94.2/b during 2022, sharp increase of 45% compared to 2022 ($64.8/b).

Production

In 2022, TotalEnergies EP Gabon's equity share of operated and non-operated oil production amounted 15.8 kb/d, down 31% compared to 2021 (22.9 kb/d).

This variation is mainly explained by:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon perimeter evolution following the divestment in seven mature offshore fields (Grondin non-operated sector) completed in December 2021,

A nineteen (19) days production shutdown occurred at Cap Lopez oil terminal,

Damages occurred on the Anguille and Torpille sectors gas compressor.

Revenues

The 2022 revenues amounted $521 million against $655 million in 2021. This variation reflects TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil sales volume diminution as well as the absence of revenues related to treatment and storage activities following Cap Lopez oil terminal divestment, partially offset by average selling price increase during the period.

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

