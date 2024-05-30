Selling Price

In the first quarter of 2024, the average price of Brent crude settled at $83.2 per barrel ($/bbl), up 2% compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($81.2/bbl). The average selling price of the quality of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon was $81.9/bbl, increased by 10% compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($74.3/bbl). This improvement, sharper than Brent increase, is due to more favourable market conditions (lower sea freight rates) for Mandji quality crude oil in first quarter 2024.

Production

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's crude oil production in the first quarter of 2024 was 17.2 Kb/d, up from 16.2 Kb/d in the first quarter of 2023 thanks to better availability of gas lift compressors in the Torpille and Anguille fields and the positive results of the first well interventions with the Pulling Unit, compensating for the natural decline of fields.

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $120 million, up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2023, due to the combined increases in the average selling price and volumes sold for the quality of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon.

Cash flow from Operations

Cash flow from operations reached $95 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $58 million in the first quarter of 2023. It was positively impacted by the increase, between the two compared periods, of both gross margin (+$19 million) and interests on cash deposits (+$3 million) and by the working capital (+$16 million) decrease on the quarter.

Capital Expenditure

Oil investments were $18 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $24 million in the first quarter of 2023. For the 2024 financial year, they mainly cover the well interventions campaign, integrity works on the sites, various works on the facilities and studies including those relating to the reduction of emissions from our activities. In 2023, the higher investments in the first quarter also included preparation costs for the five-year shutdown of the Anguille site.

Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $25 million, up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2023 ($22 million). It has been positively impacted by the increase in sales revenue (+$15 million), variation of under lifting position (+$4 million) and interests on cash deposits (+$3 million), partially offset by the increase in income tax (-$18 million) directly driven by higher prices and volumes of produced crude oil.