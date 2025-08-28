TotalEnergies EP Gabon was at break-even in Q2 2025, vs. a profit of $22m in Q1, with revenue down 15% to $100m.



This decline in net income is due to an 81% drop in production (due to planned shutdowns) and the average price of crude oil, and a 19% drop in other financial and non-operating income (lower cash remuneration).



Oil investments remained broadly stable at $20m, mainly covering planned maintenance shutdowns, production initiatives, and operations related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from activities.